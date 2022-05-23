Netflix Announces THE MARTHA MITCHELL EFFECT

Netflix has released the new trailer for The Martha Mitchell Effect. The new documentary is set to be released on June 17.

She was once as famous as Jackie O. And then she tried to take down a President.

The Martha Mitchell Effect is an archival documentary portrait of the unlikeliest of whistleblowers: Martha Mitchell, a Republican cabinet wife who was gaslighted by the Nixon Administration to keep her quiet. It offers a female gaze on Watergate through THE VOICE of the woman herself.

The new documentary was directed by Anne Alvergue and co-directed by Debra McClutchy.

Watch the new trailer here: