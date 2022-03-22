Netflix Announces SELLING SUNSET Season 5 Release

Netflix has announced that the fifth season of Selling Sunset will premiere on April 22.

Set in the world of LA's high-end real estate, Selling Sunset follows the city's most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof at The Oppenheim Group, the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip. They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market... and each other.

Joining Jason and Brett Oppenheim are Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald (and Romain Bonnet), Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Vanessa Villela, Emma Hernan and new O Group realtor Chelsea Lazkani.