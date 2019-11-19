Netflix Announces New Spin-Off Series VIKINGS: VALHALLA

Netflix today announced Vikings: Valhalla, a new original series from creator Michael Hirst that continues the storytelling of his beloved epic Vikings saga.

The new saga begins 100 years after the original series concludes and dramatizes the adventures of the most famous Vikings who ever lived - Leif Erikson, Freydis, Harald Harada and the Norman King William the Conqueror (also a Viking descendant). These men and women will blaze new paths as they fight for survival in an ever changing and evolving Europe. This is the explosive next chapter of the Vikings legend.

Executive Producer: Michael Hirst (Vikings, The Tudors), Jeb Stuart (The Fugitive, Die Hard, The Liberator) and Morgan O'Sullivan (Vikings, Penny Dreadful).

"I am beyond excited that we are announcing the continuation of our Vikings saga. I know that the millions of our fans across the globe will be thrilled by the belief being shown in our show by MGM and Netflix. Jeb Stuart, a truly wonderful writer, will bring new story-lines and a powerful visceral vision to stories about some of the most famous Vikings known to history," said Micahel Hirst.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Michael, Morgan, Jeb and Netflix on the next chapter in the incredible Vikings universe. Valhalla has been a labor of love for everyone involved and as we look ahead to the continuation of this great saga, we are excited to know that fans the world over will have the opportunity to continue with the series on its new home at Netflix," said Steve Stark, MGM's President of Television Production and Development.

"Vikings: Valhalla promises to be everything that fans love about the franchise: heart-pounding, unstoppable action rooted in rich characters and dramatic storytelling that shines the light on family, loyalty and power. We are thrilled to bring the next iteration of the Vikings saga to life with Michael Hirst, Jeb Stuart, Morgan O'Sullivan and MGM Television," said Channing Dungey, Vice President, Original Series, Netflix.





