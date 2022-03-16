Netflix Announces New KUNG FU PANDA: THE DRAGON KNIGHT Series

Today on National Panda Day, Jack Black announced on his Tik Tok that he will reprise his role as the KUNG FU Panda, Po, in the animated series KUNG FU Panda: The Dragon Knight, creating PANDA-MONIUM! Watch the new TikTok below.

Jack Black returns to KUNG FU PANDA in the new series KUNG FU PANDA: THE DRAGON KNIGHT. When a mysterious pair of weasels set their sights on a collection of four powerful weapons, Po must leave his home to embark on a globe-trotting quest for redemption and justice that finds him partnered up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade.

Together, these two mismatched warriors set out on an epic adventure to find the magical weapons first and save the world from destruction - and they may even learn a thing or two from each other along the way.

Peter Hastings and Shaunt Nigoghossian serve as executive producers. More casting for the series will be announced shortly.