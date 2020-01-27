Netflix Announces New Improvised Comedy Series CABIN Starring Bert Kreischer

Netflix announces a new improvised comedy series, Cabin, executive produced and starring comedian Bert Kreischer.

The series is an American adaptation of Martin Petit's "Les Pecheurs" Additionally, Kreischer's second Netflix comedy special, Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy, will premiere on March 17.

In Cabin, After years on the grind, Bert Kreischer sets out on a purifying retreat to a remote cabin. But Bert only has one speed. Joined by his celebrity friends, Bert attempts bizarre therapy techniques, intense physical challenges, and ridiculously improvised encounters with nature. Bert attempts to cleanse his "mind, body and soul" at breakneck pace with often disastrous results.

Special guests include Anthony Anderson, Bobby Lee, Caitlyn Jenner, Chris D'elia, Fortune Feimster, Joel McHale, Kaley Cuoco, Leah Remini, Nikki Glaser, Tom Segura, Whitney Cummings, and many more.

Kreischer serves as executive producer alongside Jeff Tomsic, who is also directing, and Matthew Vaughan for Rotten Science, Todd Garner for Broken Road, Judi Marmel and Reg Tigerman for Levity Live, and Mike Gibbons. Production Company: Rotten Science LLC.

Additionally, Kreischer's second Netflix comedy special, Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy, will premiere on March 17. The special is directed by Jeff Tomsic and produced by JAX.





