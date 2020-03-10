Netflix Announces Exclusive Jay Chou Reality Series J-STYLE TRIP

Netflix, the world's leading streaming entertainment service, announces today the global exclusive release of J-Style Trip in collaboration with Asia's Mandarin Pop music sensation, Jay Chou, on March 21.

The J-Style Trip series is completely unscripted, and strung together by some of Jay's most beloved and timeless hits, giving viewers an unprecedented opportunity to get a rare glimpse into Jay's personal life and candid moments with friends and fans around the world -- a show filled with genuine camaraderie, humour and of course, magic.

In the show, Jay travels to eight destinations across three continents including The Gold Coast, Innsbruck, Paris, Singapore, Tokyo, Shenzhen, Taipei, and Vienna. On top of the stunning views of the cities and Jay's music, J-Style Trip also features an all-star list of special guests who join Jay as co-hosts in each episode.

The 12-episode magic travelogue will premiere on March 21 with one weekly new episode going live on Saturdays, exclusively on Netflix.

Watch the trailer here:





