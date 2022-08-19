Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Netflix Announces Dwyane Wade & LeBron James Documentary THE REDEEM TEAM

Netflix Announces Dwyane Wade & LeBron James Documentary THE REDEEM TEAM

The documentary film releases globally on Netflix on October 7th.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 19, 2022  

For the first time, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Netflix have collaborated for this riveting and nostalgic celebratory look at the iconic 2008 US Olympic Men's Basketball victory.

Logline: Using unprecedented Olympic footage and behind-the-scenes material, The Redeem Team tells the story of the US Olympic Men's Basketball Team's quest for gold at the Olympic Games Beijing 2008 following the previous team's shocking performance four years earlier in Athens.

The documentary offers a fascinating portrait of team building and features insightful interviews with athletes and coaches from Dwyane Wade and LeBron James to Mike "Coach K" Krzyzewski, who reflect on how The Redeem Team set a new standard for American basketball. The documentary film releases globally on Netflix on October 7th.

The Redeem Team is an Olympic Channel, Kennedy/Marshall Company & Mandalay Sports Media production in association with 59th and Prairie Entertainment, UNINTERRUPTED, NBA Entertainment & USA Basketball.

This is Netflix's first collaboration with the Olympic Channel, which is the media studio owned and operated by the IOC, and also marks the Olympic Channel's first time producing a film exclusively for a global streaming service. They have opened up their never-before-seen archives for this documentary, including basketball footage from the past 70 years of Olympic history.

Directed by Jon Weinbach. A decorated producer, filmmaker, and writer, Jon Weinbach is the President of Skydance Sports, a division of Skydance Media. He was formerly the Executive Producer and Executive Vice-President of Mandalay Sports Media, a content venture founded in 2012 by Peter Guber and Mike Tollin.

His portfolio at MSM included producing The Last Dance, executive producing The Comedy Store, and executive producing nine documentary films for the International Olympic Committee's OTT platform, the Olympic Channel. Prior to joining Mandalay, Jon produced and wrote Producers Guild of America Award-nominated The Other Dream Team, and was also a staff reporter at THE WALL Street Journal.

Produced by Greg Groggel & Diego Hurtado De Mendoza.

Executive Produced by Frank Marshall, Mike Tollin, Jon Weinbach, Dwyane Wade, Mark Parkman, Mary Byrne and Yiannis Exarchos with LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron of UNINTERRUPTED.

Jon Weinbach served as producer and Mike Tollin served as executive producer on The Last Dance.

Quote from Mark Parkman, GM Olympic Channel Services: "The Redeem Team represents the very best of what the Olympics are all about. This film will bring viewers directly inside that team and the Olympic Games Beijing 2008 by showcasing the personality and dynamics of a special group of superstars who came together as one to reclaim basketball supremacy on the biggest stage in sports."

Quote from Executive Producer Dwyane Wade: "In 2008, I played with heroes of mine, all stars, friends and future teammates. Outside of winning and showing the world that we were still the most dominant, our other big challenge was changing the perception of what everyone thought about the NBA and USA Basketball! I'm excited for everyone to get an opportunity to go behind the scenes and see all the work that went into this iconic team - The Redeem Team!"

Photo Credit: IOC/Courtesy of Netflix



Related Stories View MoreTV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Sam Ryder Unveils New Single 'Somebody'Sam Ryder Unveils New Single 'Somebody'
August 19, 2022

Following the recent announcement of UK wide tour, Sam Ryder releases his brand-new single “Somebody,” available now on all streaming platforms via Elektra Records/Parlophone Records. An amalgamation of soulful flickers and sunny pop flares, “Somebody” explores the euphoric sensation of summer love. Plus, check out tour dates!
CNN Originals Hub Launches On Discovery+CNN Originals Hub Launches On Discovery+
August 19, 2022

The CNN Originals hub on discovery+ has debuted in the United States allowing discovery+ subscribers to access a large, curated selection of library CNN content from the network’s prestige brands: CNN Original Series, CNN Films, and HLN Original Series. Subscribers will be able to enjoy over 800 episodes of current and legacy programming.
Andrew Combs' Releases New Album 'Sundays'Andrew Combs' Releases New Album 'Sundays'
August 19, 2022

Acclaimed artist Andrew Combs has released his new album Sundays via Tone Tree (US)/Loose Records (UK/EU). Recorded entirely in mono, Sundays moves away from the Americana-inflected instrumentation of his previous work and into darker territory, with a sparse, cinematic silence reminiscent of Ingmar Bergman’s films.
Ben Burgess to Release Debut Album in SeptemberBen Burgess to Release Debut Album in September
August 19, 2022

For the award-winning wordsmith, this moment has been a lifetime in the making. Now that he's got his shot, it's safe to say the Texas native capitalized on it, earning his stripes with Big Loud studio wizard and platinum-manufacturer Joey Moi, who produced every track but one. Plus, watch the music video for 'Heartbreak!'
Black Eyed Peas, Shakira, & David Guetta 'Don't Your Worry' RemixesBlack Eyed Peas, Shakira, & David Guetta 'Don't Your Worry' Remixes
August 19, 2022

As the original edit of ‘Don’t You Worry’ continues to roar its way up international music charts, multi-GRAMMY Award winners Black Eyed Peas, Shakira and David Guetta has unleashed a trilogy of dance floor-focused remixes from Malaa, DJs From Mars, Dubdugz, Mark Ursa and of course, Guetta himself.