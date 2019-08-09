Netflix Announces Cast for AWAY Starring Hilary Swank and Josh Charles

Netflix announces the cast for original series "Away" starring Hilary Swank and Josh Charles. Away centers on Emma Green, an American astronaut who must leave her husband and teenage daughter behind to command an international space crew embarking upon a treacherous mission. It is a series about hope, humanity and how we need one another if we are to achieve impossible things.

Talitha Bateman (Love Simon, Annabelle: Creation) is ALEXIS LOGAN, Emma and Matt's teenage daughter who must now come of age with her father facing life-changing health challenges and her mother in space.

Ato Essandoh (Altered Carbon, Blue Bloods) is KWESI, is a British-Ghanaian botanist and the mission's only rookie astronaut.

Mark Ivanir (Homeland, Barry) is MISHA, a veteran Russian cosmonaut and the ship's engineer.

Ray Panthaki (Gangs of London, Marcella, Colette) is RAM, an Indian astronaut and the crew's medic, co-pilot and second-in-command.

Vivian Wu (Cathy Yan's Dead Pigs, Rúyì Zhuàn) is LU, a Chinese taikonaut and the crew's geologist and chemist.

Previously announced casting included Hilary Swank as Emma Green and Josh Charles as Matt Logan.

The series is loosely inspired by the Chris Jones article from ESQUIRE, which documented renowned astronaut Scott Kelly's mission to space.

Jessica Goldberg (The Path) serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Ed Zwick (Nashville, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, The Last Samurai) will direct the first episode and serves as an executive producer. Andrew Hinderaker wrote the first episode and serves as an executive producer. He is the creator of the series. Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights, Parenthood) serves as writer and executive producer.

Executive producers include Hilary Swank, Matt Reeves (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Cloverfield, Felicity), Adam Kassan, Michelle Lee (episode 101 only), Jeni Mulein (for episodes 102-110).





Related Articles View More TV Stories