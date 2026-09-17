 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Neil deGrasse Tyson Unpacks 5,000 Space Facts In New Book On GMA

The astrophysicist walked through the book's mix of visual references and scientific data.

By:



Neil deGrasse Tyson stopped by GOOD MORNING AMERICA to talk through his new book, a project built around 5,000 space facts paired with charts, maps and photos. The astrophysicist spoke with Lindsey Nyx Walker about the scope of the book and what readers can expect to find inside its pages.

Tyson, known for making complex science accessible to general audiences, used the appearance to break down how the book compiles its facts and visual material into a single reference. The conversation centered on the sheer volume of information packed into the book, from data points to imagery meant to help readers visualize space concepts.

Much of the segment focused on how the book's format, combining hard facts with maps and photos, is designed to give readers multiple ways to engage with the material rather than presenting a straight text-based rundown of space science.

Tyson's GOOD MORNING AMERICA appearance gave viewers a preview of the book's content ahead of its release, with the astrophysicist highlighting specific examples of the facts and visuals included throughout.

Recent Articles
Neil deGrasse Tyson Says Hollywood Gets Aliens Wrong, Talks Space Weapons On THE VIEW
Neil deGrasse Tyson Says Hollywood Gets Aliens Wrong, Talks Space Weapons On THE VIEW
9/15/2026
Second Couple Sent Home On DANCING WITH THE STARS Season 35
Second Couple Sent Home On DANCING WITH THE STARS Season 35
9/17/2026
Judge Judy Passes The Gavel To Son Adam Levy For New Show ADAM'S LAW
Judge Judy Passes The Gavel To Son Adam Levy For New Show ADAM'S LAW
9/16/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts