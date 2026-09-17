Neil deGrasse Tyson Unpacks 5,000 Space Facts In New Book On GMA
The astrophysicist walked through the book's mix of visual references and scientific data.
Neil deGrasse Tyson stopped by GOOD MORNING AMERICA to talk through his new book, a project built around 5,000 space facts paired with charts, maps and photos. The astrophysicist spoke with Lindsey Nyx Walker about the scope of the book and what readers can expect to find inside its pages.
Tyson, known for making complex science accessible to general audiences, used the appearance to break down how the book compiles its facts and visual material into a single reference. The conversation centered on the sheer volume of information packed into the book, from data points to imagery meant to help readers visualize space concepts.
Much of the segment focused on how the book's format, combining hard facts with maps and photos, is designed to give readers multiple ways to engage with the material rather than presenting a straight text-based rundown of space science.
Tyson's GOOD MORNING AMERICA appearance gave viewers a preview of the book's content ahead of its release, with the astrophysicist highlighting specific examples of the facts and visuals included throughout.
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