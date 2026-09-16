Judge Judy Passes The Gavel To Son Adam Levy For New Show ADAM'S LAW

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Judge Judy Sheindlin appeared on GOOD MORNING AMERICA to give viewers a first look at ADAM'S LAW, a new courtroom show fronted by her son, Judge Adam Levy. The segment marked a notable handoff, with Sheindlin stepping back from the bench she has occupied on television for three decades to put her son in the role of judge.

Sheindlin used the appearance to celebrate 30 years on television, a milestone that frames her latest project as a continuation of her television legacy rather than a farewell. Rather than simply promoting the new series from behind the scenes, she is staying directly involved as executive producer of ADAM'S LAW, keeping her hand in the format she built her career on while shifting the spotlight to Levy.

The clip centers on the family connection at the heart of the new show, with Sheindlin and Levy appearing together to introduce the series to audiences. Their joint appearance underscored the generational passing of the gavel, presenting ADAM'S LAW as both a new courtroom program and an extension of the brand Sheindlin has spent 30 years establishing on air.

The GOOD MORNING AMERICA segment gave viewers an early glimpse of what to expect from the series before its debut, with Sheindlin and Levy speaking together about the show's launch.

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