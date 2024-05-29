Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka to Executive Produce A HOUSE IS NOT A DISCO Documentary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



According to Variety, Broadway couple Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka are set to executive produce a new documentary about FIRE ISLAND Pines.

The documentary, titled A House is Not a Disco, made its world premiere earlier this year at the SXSW Film & TV Festival. The film is directed by Brian J. Smith, an actor who appeared in Sense8, The Matrix Resurrections, and was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in the 2013 Broadway production of The Glass Menagerie.

The synopsis of the film reads: "'A House Is Not A Disco' documents a year-in-the-life in the world’s most iconic “homo-normative” community: FIRE ISLAND Pines. Situated fifty miles from New York City, this storied queer beach town finds itself in the midst of a renaissance as a new generation of Millennial homeowners reimagine The Pines for a new, more inclusive era. Filmed like a Wiseman movie on magic mushrooms, a large cast of unforgettable eccentrics, activists, drifters and first-timers reflect on the legacy of The Pines while preparing their beloved village for the biggest challenge it has faced since the AIDS crisis: rising seas caused by climate change."

“I am incredibly grateful for Neil and David’s support as we bring the magic of FIRE ISLAND Pines to audiences nationwide,” Smith said. “Neil and David both instantly connected with the vision we had when we set out to tell the story of this community, and they continue to bring fresh, new perspectives to the table from the many years and memories they share from the Pines.”

Burtka and Harris also commented, saying “Through the years, the Pines has represented so much more to us than just a summer destination. This community we love is illustrated with such grace and style through Brian’s direction, and we both jumped at the opportunity to help amplify this project.”

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

