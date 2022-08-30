Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Naveen Andrews Joins FOX's THE CLEANING LADY as a Series Regular

The new season will premiere Monday, Sept. 19 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. 

Aug. 30, 2022  

Naveen Andrews ("The Dropout") will join the second season of the critically acclaimed drama THE CLEANING LADY as a series regular, premiering Monday, Sept. 19 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Andrews will play ROBERT KAMDAR, NADIA's (Eva De Dominici) gregarious and charming ex-lover, who is intent on driving a wedge between ARMAN (Adan Canto) and Nadia. Standing to lose everything, Arman has to fight to keep his world - and his dignity - intact, while determined to rebuild his life under the worst of circumstances.

Season Two of THE CLEANING LADY picks up with THONY (Élodie Yung) desperately trying to find her son, LUCA (Sebastien & Valentino LeSalle), after he was kidnapped by his father, MARCO (Ivan Shaw). With nowhere else to turn, she enlists the help of FBI Agent GARRETT MILLER (Oliver Hudson) to track him down before they leave the country. Meanwhile, an incident involving CHRIS (Sean Lew) forces FIONA (Martha Millan) to shield her son by any means necessary, furthering the theme of how far a mother will go to protect her child.

This season of THE CLEANING LADY continues to examine the plight of undocumented immigrants and their difficulties accessing necessary healthcare and resources. Galvanized by the many roadblocks she faced while searching for a treatment to save her son, Thony will utilize her expertise as a doctor to find ways to help her underserved community.

However, as Thony continues to entwine her business undertakings with Arman, she once again crosses the moral line into the dark underbelly of Las Vegas. The series also stars Faith Bryant as JAZ. Guest stars this season include Chelsea Frei ("The Moodys") and Liza Weil ("How To Get Away With Murder").

Season One of THE CLEANING LADY ranked among the 2021-2022 Season's Top Five new broadcast dramas and delivered the #1 largest total multiplatform audience for a new FOX show last season. Its debut episode (12.9 million multiplatform viewers) was FOX's most watched drama debut in two years, FOX's most watched Monday debut in more than two years and the most-streamed FOX debut on Hulu in network history. THE MARCH 14 Season One finale of THE CLEANING LADY hit a series high in Live + 3 Day streaming, delivering more than 900,000 viewers across Hulu and FOX NOW.

Andrews co-starred in the limited series "The Dropout,'' alongside Amanda Seyfried. He also starred in "Sense8," which was written, directed and produced by the Wachoswkis. Additionally, he was the male lead alongside Naomi Watts in the film "Diana," in which he played Princess Diana's lover, Hasnat Khan. Andrews is perhaps best known for his featured roles in the smash hit, "Lost," a project that earned him an Emmy nomination, as well as the classic movie "The English Patient."

Based on the original Argentine series and produced by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment, THE CLEANING LADY is a story of empowerment, resilience and the human spirit that asks us all if the ends justify the means. Miranda Kwok ("The 100") developed the series. Kwok and Melissa Carter ("Queen Sugar") serve as showrunners and executive producers. Shay Mitchell ("You," "Pretty Little Liars"), David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez also are executive producers.

Photo courtesy of FOX.



