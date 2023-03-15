Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Natural History Series CHASING THE RAINS Premieres on BBC America and AMC+ on Earth Day

Natural History Series CHASING THE RAINS Premieres on BBC America and AMC+ on Earth Day

Chasing the Rains premieres timed to Earth Day on Saturday, April 22 at 8pm ET/PT on BBC AMERICA and available to stream on AMC+. 

Mar. 15, 2023  

In the WILD lands of Kenya, water is life; the elixir without which nothing can survive. In the breathtaking and dramatic series Chasing the Rains, viewers get to follow three charismatic animal matriarchs as they protect their families while surviving the trials of one of the worst droughts for twenty years. Chasing the Rains premieres timed to Earth Day on Saturday, April 22 at 8pm ET/PT on BBC AMERICA and available to stream on AMC+.

Masterfully narrated by Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton, Invictus), the three-part series, including a fourth "Making Of" Special that will be available on AMC+ only, takes viewers on a journey into one of the most majestic, unspoiled, and rarely filmed areas of wilderness in Africa.

In Samburu, an elephant family known as THE ROYALS returns to the river alongside hundreds of other herds. Meanwhile in the Highlands of Laikipia, WILD dog matriarch Phoenix introduces her five new puppies to the pack, while in Naboisho near the Masai Mara, new cheetah mum Kuleta faces the challenge of raising four tiny cubs in a place where hyenas and lions live in abundance.

But the rains have been poor, and the river quickly dries forcing the elephants to dig for wells or face a trek to distant springs in the North. As the drought intensifies, Phoenix and her pack face a mortal battle with a hyena clan, while Kuleta is forced into lion country where the larger predators tragically kill one of her cubs.

Moreover, an unseasonal downpour refills the river in Samburu and the elephants are able to return. But it's a brief reprieve as the drought bites even harder. The elephant herd splits to make the most of resources, Phoenix is forced on a long search after the pack's alpha male disappears and Kuleta faces further battles with amorous male cheetahs and a local hyena clan. The rains finally return restoring the land, but climate change is causing great changes here. People and animals alike need unlimited resilience to deal with the future.

As a part of BBC AMERICA's Wonderstruck programming slate, Chasing the Rains is made by Love Nature and distributed by Blue Ant International.

Watch the new trailer here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
John Mulaneys Netflix Special is Directed by Alex Timbers Photo
John Mulaney's Netflix Special is Directed by Alex Timbers
This is Mulaney’s third Netflix stand-up special following The Comeback Kid (2015) and  Kid Gorgeous (2018).  Netflix also premiered Mulaney’s variety special John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch in 2019. Directed by Alex Timbers, the special features music by David Byrne.
Elegance Bratton to Be Honored At Outfest Fusion QTBIPOC Film Festival Photo
Elegance Bratton to Be Honored At Outfest Fusion QTBIPOC Film Festival
The 2023 Fusion Achievement Award, which recognizes an individual who has made a significant contribution to LGBTQ+ visibility in stories, arts and media, will honor Outfest alum Elegance Bratton recognizing his many accomplishments, including his now award-winning, A24-produced narrative feature The Inspection.
Video: Fox Shares TMZ INVESTIGATES: 9/11: THE FIFTH PLANE First Look Photo
Video: Fox Shares TMZ INVESTIGATES: 9/11: THE FIFTH PLANE First Look
The all-new special TMZ Investigates: 9/11: The Fifth Plane investigates what could have been a fifth plane being targeted by hijackers on 9/11, with interviews from the flight attendants, the pilot and others who believe their plane may have become a weapon of mass destruction. Watch the first look video now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Epiphone Releases Chris Stapleton Frontier Acoustic GuitarEpiphone Releases Chris Stapleton Frontier Acoustic Guitar
March 14, 2023

Epiphone is proud to debut a partnership with acclaimed musician and songwriter, Chris Stapleton, with the new Epiphone Chris Stapleton Frontier. A rare Epiphone acoustic guitar, made in the USA and hand-crafted in the storied Gibson Acoustic factory in Bozeman, Montana by Gibson’s expert acoustic luthiers.
Pieta Brown and JT Bates Team Up For New Pair Of SinglesPieta Brown and JT Bates Team Up For New Pair Of Singles
March 14, 2023

Pieta Brown and drummer and producer JT Bates (Bonny Light Horseman, Big Red Machine, Taylor Swift) have teamed up for a new pair of singles titled “In This World” and “Thing or 2.” The tracks were mixed by Tucker Martine (Madison Cunningham, Calexico, My Morning Jacket) and mastered by Huntley Miller (The Cactus Blossoms, Sylvan Esso, Bon Iver).
Love & Rockets Announce Spring Tour DatesLove & Rockets Announce Spring Tour Dates
March 14, 2023

Forming in 1985 after the first split of their band Bauhaus, Love and Rockets provided a clean slate and an opportunity to plumb the depths of imagination and influences. Named after the underground comic by the Hernandez brothers, the band made seven records over the course of thirteen years.
BMG/BBR Music Group Signs The Frontmen: Richie McDonald, Tim Rushlow and Larry StewartBMG/BBR Music Group Signs The Frontmen: Richie McDonald, Tim Rushlow and Larry Stewart
March 14, 2023

The trio of Richie McDonald, formerly of Lonestar, Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas, and Larry Stewart of Restless Heart boasts a collective arsenal of 30 No. 1 hit songs and over 30 million records sold. The three country vets will release new music this year as well as re-record new versions of their greatest hits.
Breakout Alt-Pop Artist Akini Jing Releases New Single 'Pump Up'Breakout Alt-Pop Artist Akini Jing Releases New Single 'Pump Up'
March 14, 2023

The pulsating, high-energy track continues to display Akini’s unique brand of pop, which led to GQ listing the disrupter among their “Most Exciting Musicians of 2021.”  Boasting elements of electronic, synth-pop, and R&B, “Pump Up,” marks Akini’s first official release of 2023. The new single follows 2022's concept album, Endless Farewell.
share