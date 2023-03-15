Natural History Series CHASING THE RAINS Premieres on BBC America and AMC+ on Earth Day

In the WILD lands of Kenya, water is life; the elixir without which nothing can survive. In the breathtaking and dramatic series Chasing the Rains, viewers get to follow three charismatic animal matriarchs as they protect their families while surviving the trials of one of the worst droughts for twenty years. Chasing the Rains premieres timed to Earth Day on Saturday, April 22 at 8pm ET/PT on BBC AMERICA and available to stream on AMC+.

Masterfully narrated by Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton, Invictus), the three-part series, including a fourth "Making Of" Special that will be available on AMC+ only, takes viewers on a journey into one of the most majestic, unspoiled, and rarely filmed areas of wilderness in Africa.

In Samburu, an elephant family known as THE ROYALS returns to the river alongside hundreds of other herds. Meanwhile in the Highlands of Laikipia, WILD dog matriarch Phoenix introduces her five new puppies to the pack, while in Naboisho near the Masai Mara, new cheetah mum Kuleta faces the challenge of raising four tiny cubs in a place where hyenas and lions live in abundance.

But the rains have been poor, and the river quickly dries forcing the elephants to dig for wells or face a trek to distant springs in the North. As the drought intensifies, Phoenix and her pack face a mortal battle with a hyena clan, while Kuleta is forced into lion country where the larger predators tragically kill one of her cubs.

Moreover, an unseasonal downpour refills the river in Samburu and the elephants are able to return. But it's a brief reprieve as the drought bites even harder. The elephant herd splits to make the most of resources, Phoenix is forced on a long search after the pack's alpha male disappears and Kuleta faces further battles with amorous male cheetahs and a local hyena clan. The rains finally return restoring the land, but climate change is causing great changes here. People and animals alike need unlimited resilience to deal with the future.

As a part of BBC AMERICA's Wonderstruck programming slate, Chasing the Rains is made by Love Nature and distributed by Blue Ant International.

