National Geographic Begins Casting For RACE TO THE CENTER OF THE EARTH

Do you have the grit and endurance to take on a global adventure race and to navigate your way, day after day, for a chance to win $1,000,000? National Geographic is casting contestants for Race to the Center of the Earth, an extreme, nonelimination competition series that pits four teams of three contestants against one another in a nonstop adventure across the globe. Teams start from different corners of the earth and race to be the first to reach the remote location that holds the $1,000,000 prize. Only those looking to push their personal limits need apply, at https://racetothecenteroftheearth.castingcrane.com/.

"Not only are we looking for people who are diverse and exciting, but we're looking for those who really embody the legacy of National Geographic's yellow border - passionate and adventurous explorers who constantly push their personal boundaries to go further," said Bertram van Munster. "We hope that these teams, along with the beautiful global backdrop, will inspire others to step out of their own comfort zones and go on their own fantastic adventures."

The eight-part series, produced by NMC from a format by Plum Pictures, will challenge these fearless, passionate adventurers and weekend warriors with navigating their designated route, and they'll face unpredictable terrains, harsh climates and unique cultures as they make their way to the finish. Along the way, they will trek through untamed jungles, frozen tundra, arid deserts, bustling cities and imposing mountains and sail vast open seas to reach the place where all four routes intersect - a remote and challenging location where the prize awaits. The first team to arrive claims it all.

Additional terms and eligibility requirements will apply; see details on the application website. In order to complete the application in full, all applicants will need to submit a short video explaining the dynamics of their team.

Race to the Center of the Earth is National Geographic's first-ever global adventure competition series and is set to go into production later this year. For more information, visit www.natgeotv.com or our press site www.natgeotvpressroom.com, or follow us on Twitter using @NatGeoPR.

Race to the Center of the Earth is produced by New Media Collective from a format by Plum Pictures for National Geographic. For New Media Collective, executive producers are Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri. For National Geographic, Matt Renner is executive producer and vice president, original programming and production, and Geoff Daniels is executive vice president of global unscripted entertainment.

About New Media Collective

New Media Collective is a newly launched, full-service production company that develops and produces programming for the worldwide marketplace. Founded in 2019, New Media Collective is a partnership between television producers Elise Doganieri, Bertram van Munster, Mark Dziak and Doug Vargas. NMC will capitalize on the partners' decades of collective experience in worldwide production through its partnerships with foreign production companies. Doganieri and van Munster have earned 15 Primetime Emmy Awards, a DGA Award, three PGA Awards and the 2013 GLAAD Award for outstanding reality program. Dziak has been producing in film and television for over 25 years, having spent the past 10 years running Doganieri/van Munster-owned Profiles Television. Vargas has been head of finance/controller at Profiles TV for six years and has spent the past 16 years running finance and accounting for various top television production companies. Thus far in 2019, NMC has closed over $62 million in production deals with networks. The company is currently in production on a tent pole project for National Geographic to air in 2020, as well as multiple new series for CBS and Disney+ to be produced in 2020 and beyond. In addition, multiple projects are in development across a wide range of broadcast, digital and cable networks.

National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between the National Geographic Society and Disney, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivaled portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic's media and consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines; National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms; books; maps; children's media; and ancillary activities that include travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 131 years, and now we are committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for our consumers ... and reaching millions of people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as we do it. NGP returns 27 percent of our proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education. For more information, visit natgeotv.com or nationalgeographic.com, or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Pinterest.





