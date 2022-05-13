Natasha Lyonne to Host SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Season Finale

Natasha Lyonne will make her hosting debut for the "Saturday Night Live" season finale on May 21. Lyonne is the Emmy Award-nominated co-creator, director and star of Netflix's highly acclaimed "Russian Doll," currently streaming its second season. She will star in and executive produce Peacock's forthcoming "Poker Face."

Japanese Breakfast will perform as musical guest for the first time. The Grammy Award-nominated band is currently on a North American tour following the release of its critically acclaimed album, "Jubilee."

"SNL" airs live this Saturday, May 14, with host Selena Gomez and musical guest Post Malone.

In addition to the live broadcast on NBC, "SNL" will stream live on Peacock (11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT). Stream every season of "SNL" now on Peacock.

"Saturday Night Live" is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

"SNL" was the #1 entertainment program last season in the 18-49 demo and won eight Emmy Awards in 2021, including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.