Natasha Lyonne Reacts to RUSSIAN DOLL Golden Globe Nomination

"Russian Doll" actress Natasha Lyonne reacted to her recent Golden Globe nomination in a statement. See it below.

Thank you Hollywood Foreign Press for this incredible honor. I put my heart and soul into Nadia Vulvokov and share this recognition with everyone who worked tirelessly on Russian Doll. Thank you to Amy and Leslye for helping me craft with such detail and to Netflix and NBCUniversal for your support. This nomination is very affirming on a creative level and means the world to me. Currently hard at work in THE WRITERS' ROOM on our second season where I'll be spending most of the day plotting how to get Joe Pesci's autograph at the ceremony. Thank you!

Most recognized from "Orange is the New Black," "The Slums of Beverly Hills" and "American Pie," Lyonne has appeared in over thirty films including But I'm a Cheerleader, Woody Allen's Everyone Says I Love You, Robots, Kate and Leopold, Party Monster and The Grey Zone. Recent theater credits include Tigers Be Still (Roundabout Theater Company's Roundabout Underground), Nora and Delia Ephron's Love, Loss and What I Wore, Mike Leigh's Two Thousand Years at The New Group. Television credits include "Will and Grace," "Loving Leah," "If Thes"e Walls Could Talk 2" and "Pee-Wee's Playhouse."





