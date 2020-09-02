Naomi Judd, Gil Bellows & More Join RUBY on Lifetime

Watch the trailer below.

Lifetime, the exclusive home of V.C. Andrews movies, adds big names to their next movie series event centered on the Landry Family with Naomi Judd (The Killing Game), Crystal FOX (Tyler Perry's A Fall From Grace), Gil Bellows (Patriot) and Deborah Cox (Influence) in the first installment of the series, Ruby. They join the previously announced cast twins Raechelle Banno (Pandora) and Karina Banno (The Letdown) and Lauralee Bell (The Young and the Restless). The movie series follows Ruby Landry, who after being raised by her loving grandmother in the Louisiana bayou, is ensnared in a world of dark family secrets and betrayal, upon discovering that she has another family living in New Orleans.

This Labor Day weekend, Lifetime will air a special V.C. Andrews Marathon starting on Saturday, September 5th at 12pm PT/ET and Sunday, September 6th at 10am PT/ET - full schedule below. Saturday titles will include My Sweet Audrina starring India Eisley and William Mosely, followed by the Heaven series - Heaven, Dark Angel, Fallen Heart, Gates of Paradise and Web of Dreams - starring Annalise Basso, Jason Priestley and Daphne Zuniga. Sunday will include and encore presentation of select Heaven titles, followed by the FLOWERS IN THE ATTIC series - Flowers in the Attic, Petals on the Wind, IF THERE BE THORNS and SEEDS OF YESTERDAY - starring Heather Graham, and Ellen Burstyn. Viewers will also be treated to a sneak peek of the Ruby trailer.

The V.C Andrews Landry Family book series - Ruby, Pearl in the Mist, ALL THAT Glitters and Hidden Jewel is the second highest-selling series from the author, and becomes Lifetime's latest adaptation of the prolific writer's work and will debut 2021. Lifetime's VC Andrews Landry Family movie series comes on the heels of last summer's premiere of V.C. Andrews' Casteel Family movie series, which ranked as cable's #2 new drama series among W25-54* for 2019.

Ruby centers on Ruby Landry (Raechelle Banno), born in the Louisiana bayou and watched over by her loving Grandmère Catherine (Judd). Ruby is filled with hope as love blooms with her high school sweetheart Paul Tate, but lingering thoughts of her mysterious father and her mother's death often creep into Ruby's mind. As dark family secrets begin to reveal themselves when Paul's parents forbid him from seeing Ruby, Ruby is further devastated when her beloved Grandmère passes away. Forced to flee to New Orleans from the bayou, Ruby searches for her estranged father (Bellows), one of the richest men in the city, as she clings to her memories of Paul and their forbidden love.

The Ruby casts also includes Sam Duke, Ty Wood, Serge Houde, Liza Huget, Mason Temple, Ducan Ollerenshaw, Paula Giroday, Marc-Anthony Messiah, Veena Sood, Bob Frazer, Eric Vincent and Caroline Yonge.

Additional casting announcements for Pearl in the Mist, ALL THAT Glitters and Hidden Jewel to follow.

V.C. Andrews' Landry Family Series produced by Champlain Media and distributed by Reel One Entertainment. Executive producers are Tom Berry, Dan Angel, Jane Startz, Breanne Hartley, Jane Charles, and Ric Nish and Matthew Chipera serve as producers. Screenwriters include Richard Blaney, Gregory Small, Scarlett Lacey, Andy Cochran and Brian C. Rost who co-wrote the outline for Hidden Jewel. Gail Harvey directs Ruby, Alexandra La Roche and David Bercovici-Artieda direct Pearl in THE MIST and Michael Robison directs ALL THAT Glitters and Hidden Jewel.

Last year marked the 40th anniversary of the publication of FLOWERS IN THE ATTIC by V.C. Andrews which started the entire V.C. Andrews legacy. The Landry series was ghostwritten by Andrew Neiderman, who recently signed a new four-book deal with Gallery Books. Brokered by Alec Shane of Writers House, this extends the publications of V.C. Andrews books through 2022. The first of the four new books will be OUT OF THE RAIN, the story of a five-year-old girl deserted at a rural railroad station by her recently widowed father.

Watch the trailer here:

