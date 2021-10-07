NYC's Broadcast Network to Premiere 2 New Shows

The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) announces premiere dates for two new NYC Media series, Date While You Wait and NYC Women's Fund Showcase.

"We are pleased to introduce a new slate of original programming on NYC Life, the flagship channel of the city's broadcast network NYC Media," said the Commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, Anne del Castillo. "From the experiences of everyday New Yorkers to the rich storytelling of our Women's Fund filmmakers, these two new shows celebrate the diversity of New York stories.

NYC Women's Fund Showcase is set to premiere Friday, October 15, 8pm on the NYC Life Channel.

Date While You Wait, the award-winning 13-episode series produced by David Harris Katz Entertainment, Inc., will have its NY broadcast television debut on the NYC Life Channel on Wednesday, October 13 at 8pm, with new episodes airing weekly. Date While You Wait is a love letter to New York City, shot during the pandemic. It. follows Thomas C Knox, born and raised in Brooklyn, as he invites strangers to sit down for a chat or a game against the backdrop of the NYC subway system. Thomas also ventures outside the subway and visits some of the city's iconic landmarks, including McSorley's Old Ale House and Ferrara Bakery & Café. Knox's mission is not the romantic notion of a date, but instead aims to create human connections through simple conversation.

Previously available to viewers on his website, the series has already received critical acclaim from media and academy members alike for its positive message aiming to bring New Yorkers together. The show received two Emmy Award-nominations, and Buzz Feed listed Date While You Wait as one of the "33 Incredibly New York Things That Have Happened During the Pandemic That Show How New Yorkers Feel About the Coronavirus."

"Joining the NYC Life family is an honor for me," said show host Thomas C Knox. "My original goal was to simply sit in the subway and bring people together. Now, millions of New Yorkers can join in on the conversation, and hopefully, together, we can change the world."

Watch the promo for Date While You Wait here: