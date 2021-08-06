Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NY Man Arrested in Hit and Run Death of Actress Lisa Barnes

A 26 year-old man, Brian Boyd, was taken into custody on Thursday to be charged for the crime.

Aug. 6, 2021  
The NYPD has made an arrest in the tragic hit and run incident that took the life of actress Lisa Banes on June 4, according to CNN.

A 26 year-old man, Brian Boyd, was taken into custody on Thursday to be charged for the crime. Boyd has evaded authorities since colliding with Bares on his scooter this summer.

The suspect could be facing charges including leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and failure to yield to a pedestrian.

The 65 year-old actress was a veteran of television and film. Her impressive resume included memorable appearances in Gone Girl, Cocktail, Royal Pains, Masters of Sex, and Nashville.

At the time of her passing, her manager, David Williams said in a statement, "We are heartsick over Lisa's tragic and senseless passing. She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends. We were blessed to have had her in our lives."


