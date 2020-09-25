NOMADLAND is the Centerpiece Selection of the New York Film Festival

The film premieres tomorrow, Sept. 26

Searchlight Pictures "Nomadland" will have its New York premiere as the Centerpiece Selection of the 58th New York Film Festival, presented by Film at Lincoln Center, this Saturday, September 26th, with two drive-in screenings in Queens at the New York Hall of Science and Brooklyn located at the Brooklyn Army Terminal.

"We knew that Chloé Zhao's masterful film, NOMADLAND, deserved a central spot at the New York Film Festival as soon as we saw it," said Eugene Hernandez, Director of the New York Film Festival, "It was hardly surprising to learn that the film had also resonated with our friends in Venice, Telluride, and Toronto. We're elated to share Chloé and Fran's remarkable achievement with New York audiences this fall, in solidarity with our festival colleagues."﻿

"Nomadland" was lauded with the Golden Lion this year at the 77th Venice International Film Festival and was awarded the Grolsch People's Choice Award at the 45th Toronto International Film Festival. It is the first film to hold both honors.

Searchlight Pictures winners of the Golden Lion at the Venice International Film Festival include The Wrestler [2008) and Best Picture winner The Shape of Water [2017].

Searchlight Pictures winners of the Grolsch People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival include Best Picture Winners Slumdog Millionaire [2008] and 12 Years a Slave [2013] along with Best Picture nominees Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri [2017] and Jojo Rabbit [2019].﻿

On September 11th, the film had a simultaneous World Premiere at Venice and Toronto, followed by a special "Telluride from Los Angeles" Drive-In Screening that evening.

NOMADLAND is produced by Frances McDormand (HBO's Olive Kitteridge) Peter Spears (Call Me by Your Name), Mollye Asher (The Rider), Dan Janvey (Beasts of the Southern Wild), and Chloé Zhao (The Rider). In addition to McDormand, the film features David Strathairn (Good Night, and Good Luck.). Zhao reunites with her cinematographer on The Rider, Joshua James Richards (God's Own Country). The film features compositions by Italian composer Ludovico Maria Enrico Einaudi and film editing by Zhao. At Searchlight, the film was overseen by Presidents of Production Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum and Vice President of Production Taylor Friedman. Zhao is a film director, screenwriter, editor, and producer known for her work on her debut feature film, Songs My Brothers Taught Me (2015), which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. Her second feature film, The Rider (2017), received several accolades including nominations for Independent Spirit Award for Best Film and Best Director. Zhao directed the upcoming Marvel Studios release Eternals, set for release in 2021 by Walt Disney Studios.

