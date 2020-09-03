NIGEL, GUYS, AND DOLLS Will Premiere During the Fresh Fruit Festival

The film hails from Doug DeVita.

Former Artistic Director for Westside Repertory Theater, Doug DeVita has had work produced in New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, New Jersey, Connecticut, and London, including Phillie's Trilogy (Development at the Kennedy Center and ESPA/Primary Stages; Fresh Fruit Festival Award of Distinction for Outstanding Production; Barrington Stage Company Fred Burman New Play Award Semi-Finalist); The Fierce Urgency Of Now (Fresh Fruit Festival Awards of Distinction for Outstanding Play and Outstanding Production) Just A Rumor (O'Neill Semi-Finalist); Goddess Of THE HUNT (Development at the Kennedy Center and ESPA/Primary Stages).

He also wrote the books for children's musicals based on Shakespeare's The Tempest and As You Like It, which were produced at New York's Vital Children's Theatre. He is a member of the Dramatists Guild.

Playing "Nigel" is a horror genre authority and writer, Joe Moe. A third-generation Hawaiian entertainer as well as an FX artist, designer of dark rides for international theme parks and studio vocalist (hear his solo CD "Mainland" at iTunes). Joe is a veteran in multiple departments for dozens of plays and films on two coasts and beyond. Joe has created and continues to host Horror Conventions for over a decade and edits a series of five annually published Black Bed Sheet Books "Fanthologies" discovering, mentoring, and publishing new horror writers.

Joe was caretaker to the late 92-year-old genre legend and creator/editor of Famous Monsters of Filmland Magazine, Forrest J Ackerman (1916-2008) living in his Ackermuseum of Sci-Fi, Fantasy & Horror. Joe's day job is as catalog editor for Profiles in History, a premiere Hollywood memorabilia auction house. Joe is developing a new original theatrical project with Nivek Ogre of Skinny Puppy and FX makeup wizard Chris Gallagher. Joe lives and toils happily in Hollywood, California.

The film, presented in Twilight Zone-esque style, will be directed by Jay Michaels. Michaels is a producer/director, entrepreneur, and educator. He's been part of the original off-off-Broadway theater & film movement since 1977, serving on the production team of the 1986 Drama Desk-award winning American Theatre Exchange; directing the controversial drama, Loyalties, for Adrienne Shelly's Missing Children Theatre Co.; presented A Yorkshire Tragedy, a play attributed to William Shakespeare, at LaMama; managed the original Jan Hus Playhouse and Mazer Theater; and directed the final company of LINE at the 13th Street Playhouse. He worked on Lincoln Center's tribute to the movement in 1985. Commercially, he directed and produced a series of Shakespeare plays praised by the New York Times; served as a national tour manager for Cats, Edwin Drood, Les Miserables, and Oliver and worked on Broadway with the promotional teams of Guys & Dolls (1992), Damn Yankees (1994), The Vagina Monologues (2005) and Beginnings: a musical about the band, Chicago (2017). He is host of the indie podcast, In The PassionPit, and the television program, Terror Talk. In his spare time, he is a university professor of media culture and communications.

