NEON Announces New Film MEMORIA's Never Ending National Tour

NEON announced TODAY that Apichatpong Weerasethakul's "beautiful and mysterious" Memoria starring Tilda Swinton will begin its "cinemas only...forever" tour on April 1st, making its rounds throughout the country over a continuous string of week-long engagements.

The film premiered to critical acclaim in competition at last year's Cannes Film Festival, winning the Jury Prize and receiving a nomination for the Palme d'Or. Memoria was later selected as the Best International Feature Oscar submission from Colombia. NEON initially announced the unique release strategy last fall and completed its one-week Oscar qualifying engagement at IFC Center to great success, collecting a groundbreaking $57k for the week.

Director, Apichatpong Weerasethakul remarked on the plan, "For Memoria, cinema experience is crucial or maybe the only way. Let's embrace the darkness and dream, one at a time."

An outspoken advocate for the theatrical experience, Tilda Swinton remarked, "Memoria is the perfect film for this moment...Big cinema or bust...Throughout the universe, in perpetuity..."

NEON Founder and CEO Tom Quinn describes the plan as, "to truly pay homage to this existential gem was to build a sort of traveling mecca of cinema that has the capacity to stop us in our tracks."

Memoria will return to the IFC Center on April 1st with Los Angeles' Nuart Theater following on April 8th. With over 100 special engagements across multiple cities each week, Memoria will play in arthouse cinemas throughout the country as well as series of non-traditional venues like pop-up drive-ins, museums, art galleries, university screenings and outdoor events.

To find showtimes, purchase tickets, and to host a screening of your own, visit here.

Memoria is a profoundly serene film, inspired by the Thai director's own memories and expressions combined with a historical excavation of Latin America. The film lulls audiences into almost a dreamlike state, as they settle in to follow Jessica (Academy Award winner, Tilda Swinton), an expat in Bogota, who, after hearing a jarring sound at daybreak, begins experiencing a mysterious sensory syndrome while traversing the jungles of Colombia. In her search for the sounds' origins, she encounters both personal and collective ghosts in the surrounding landscapes.

Memoria was produced by Apichatpong Weerasethakul, Diana Bustamante, Simon Field, Keith Griffiths, Charles de Meaux, Michael Weber, Julio Chavezmontes.

