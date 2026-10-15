NELLY AND ASHANTI: WE BELONG TOGETHER Season Two to Premiere on Peacock
Nelly and Ashanti balance motherhood, touring, and re-recording masters while planning their future together.
Peacock's 'Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together' returns for a second season, with all eight episodes premiering Thursday, Nov. 19, as the couple navigates love, family, and demanding careers while taking control of their legacy.
This season, Ashanti continues to balance motherhood, continuing to perform on stage, and taking control of her musical legacy. While navigating living in St. Louis and New York City, Ashanti also juggles re-recording her debut album to retain her masters, finding time for her girlfriends who keep her grounded, and recording new music with some of music's hottest artists. After years of nonstop touring, Nelly reflects on the physical toll it's taking at this stage in his life, and an unexpected family loss reminds him what matters most. Between raising their son, honoring their village, and planning for their future, Nelly and Ashanti discover that belonging together isn't about standing still; it's about building a future on their own terms.
About the Series
'Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together' is produced by Pantheon Media Group and Velvet Hammer Media. Cornell Haynes Jr., Ashanti Haynes, Tina Douglas, J Erving, Rebecca Quinn, Jennifer O'Connell, Nick Alarcon, Steve Michaels, Ariel Brozell, and Asabi Lee are executive producers. Oji Singletary serves as executive producer and showrunner.
All episodes of season one of 'Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together' are available to stream exclusively on Peacock.
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