NBC to Honor 50 Years of JAWS with Special Broadcast Featuring Steven Spielberg

Jaws will air on NBC to commemorate the film’s actual 50th anniversary date on Friday, June 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
NBCUniversal has unveiled its full watch-at-home plan for the 50th anniversary of Jaws, Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg’s iconic and acclaimed feature film that ushered in the era of the summer blockbuster.
Newly announced is a special Jaws airing on NBC to commemorate the film’s actual 50th anniversary date on Friday, June 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with a three-hour telecast and featuring a special introduction from Spielberg.
NBCUniversal will also bring the celebration to fans across the country through a series of in-stadium activations in partnership with Major League Baseball. Between June 20 and 22, the San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies will host themed home games featuring custom scoreboard content, exclusive fan giveaways and more.
Jaws set the standard for edge-of-your-seat suspense, quickly becoming a cultural phenomenon and forever changing the movie industry 50 years ago on June 20, 1975. When the seaside community of Amity finds itself under attack by a dangerous great white shark, the town’s chief of police (Roy Scheider), a young marine biologist (Richard Dreyfuss) and a grizzled shark hunter (Robert Shaw) embark on a desperate quest to destroy the beast before it strikes again.
Featuring an unforgettable score that evokes pure terror, five decades later, Universal Pictures’ and Steven Spielberg’s Jaws remains one of the most influential and gripping adventures in motion picture history.
