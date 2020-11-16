NBC and L'Oreal Paris Celebrate the Achievements of 10 WOMEN OF WORTH in Primetime Special

The fifteenth anniversary edition of the brand.

NBC is teaming up with L'Oréal Paris to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the brand's signature philanthropic program, Women of Worth, in a first-of-its-kind television special that spotlights the intrinsic worth of 10 women making an extraordinary difference in their communities.

"Women of Worth" will air on Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock, beginning Thanksgiving Day.

The special will feature introductions by iconic L'Oréal Paris spokeswomen, including Camila Cabello, Viola Davis, Elle Fanning, Aja Naomi King, Katherine Langford, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell and Helen Mirren, as they walk viewers through each woman's exceptional story of strength, community, advocacy, empowerment and resilience.

"For 15 years, L'Oréal Paris has amplified the stories of exceptional women across the country who have taught us the true meaning of giving back," said Ali Goldstein, President, L'Oréal Paris USA. "We are honored to be entering this new era of the program by partnering with NBCUniversal to take their stories to a national stage, and in the process, fostering and inspiring this sense of worth in others."

"We're proud to illuminate the remarkable achievements of this extraordinary group of women," said Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President, Special Programs, NBC Entertainment. "What better time than on the eve of Thanksgiving to spotlight those who dedicate so much of themselves for the betterment of others."

Now in its 15th year, the L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth program supports and amplifies the efforts of women who champion the underserved, foster self-worth and create positive change in their communities. With diverse backgrounds, experiences and passions, the 2020 Women of Worth represent causes ranging from educating Latinx communities on the dangers of opioid prescription misuse, to providing immigrant communities with free health care and destigmatizing mental illness. Each honoree receives financial funding for their non-profit organization, as well as support via national paid media, educational and training opportunities.

The NBC special will feature exclusive interviews and content with the 2020 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth honorees and their non-profit organizations:

· Cheryl Ann Wadlington - Philadelphia, PA; Founder and Executive Director, The Evoluer House: equips underserved and marginalized girls of color through college and career preparedness, teaching them to break poverty cycles and pursue their dreams.

· Marta Michelle Colon - New York, NY; Chief Collaboration Officer, Be Gutsy: educates Latinx communities on the dangers of prescription misuse through local partnerships, mentorship opportunities and healthcare programs.

· Leah Juliett - Wolcott, CT; Founder & Executive Director, March Against Revenge Porn: eradicates image abuse through global grassroots organizing, national protest marches, media advocacy, victim support services, federal lobbying and direct legislative action.

· Danielle Boyer - Troy, MI; Founder & CEO, The STEAM Connection: creates diverse, accessible and affordable science, tech, engineering, art and math educational materials for indigenous populations and children of color, primarily through robotics.

· Stephanie Gattas - Boerne, TX; Founder & CEO, The Pink Berets: educates and provides aid to active duty women of the U.S. armed forces and first responders seeking assistance for PTSD, military sexual trauma and combat trauma stress.

· Noelle Lambert - Manchester, NH; Founder,The Born to Run Foundation: provides young amputees with specialized prosthetics that allow them to lead fulfilling lives and pursue their athletic dreams.

· Gulshan Harjee - Clarkston, GA; Co-founder & Chief Medical Officer, Clarkston Community Health Center: provides free state-of-the-art medical care for those in need throughout metro-Atlanta, including immigrant, refugee, uninsured and underinsured groups.

· Lindsey Wimmer - Eden Prairie, MN; Executive Director, The Star Legacy Foundation: increases awareness, advocacy and research tied to stillbirth, as well as reducing pregnancy loss and providing care for families who experience such tragedies.

· Barbara Rhode - St. Petersburg, FL; Founder & President of Board of Directors, Red Tent Women's Initiative: a licensed marriage & family therapist working with women incarcerated in the Pinellas County Jail to implement positive coping skills and resolve trauma, addiction and socioeconomic disadvantage.

· Diana Chao - Claremont, CA; Founder & Executive Director, Letters to Strangers: destigmatizes mental illness and increases access to affordable, quality mental healthcare through therapy-informed anonymous letter exchanges, science-driven peer education and grassroots policy-based advocacy.

Each year, 10 women are recognized as Women of Worth, receiving $10,000 to support their philanthropic work. One of the 10 honorees is chosen by popular vote to be named the National Honoree, who receives an additional $25,000 toward her cause. "Women of Worth" viewers are encouraged to tune into the special and then visit WomenofWorth.com to place their vote once per day for the organization and woman that resonates with them most through Nov. 27 at 11:59 PM ET.

The "Women of Worth" special is executive produced by Creative Partnerships @ NBCUniversal with LXTV.

Consumers are encouraged to join the conversation on social by sharing stories of the incredible women in their lives using the hashtag #LOrealWomenofWorth.

For more information about L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth and the 2020 Honorees, visitWomenofWorth.com, and L'Oréal Paris on Facebook,Instagram and Twitter.

