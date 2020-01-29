NBC Will Produce Robert Langdon Drama

Variety reports that a new drama based on "Da Vinci Code" protagonist Robert Langdon is in the works at NBC.

Dan Brown created the character, who appears in "The Da Vinci Code," "Angels & Demons," and "The Lost Symbol."

The series, called "Langdon," is based on "The Lost Symbol."

It follows the early adventures of famed Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon, who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.

Tom Hanks played Langdon in film adaptations of some of the novels. He will not appear on the series.

Read the original story on Variety.





