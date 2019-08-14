NBC To Produce ST. ELMO'S FIRE TV Series

Aug. 14, 2019  
Variety reports that NBC will adapt the classic 1980s film "St. Elmo's Fire" for television.

The series will be a modern adaptation of the film that showcases a group of close friends struggling with career, commitment and the responsibilities of adulthood.

The original movie starred members of The Brat Pack at the height of their fame: Emilio Estevez, Ally Sheedy, Judd Nelson, Rob Lowe, and Demi Moore, all of whom were and remain household names.

Josh Berman will write and executive produce the series. Chris King is also on board to executive produce.

Watch a trailer for the 1985 film here:

Read the original story on Variety.



