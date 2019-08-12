NBC Shifts HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT Originals to Wednesdays

Look for new episodes to fill the 10:00/9:00c slot beginning August 21.

NBC PRIMETIME SCHEDULE as of: 08/12/2019 Thursday August 15, 2019 - Wednesday August 28, 2019

"ELLEN'S GAME OF GAMES"

"THE STINK TANK STRIKES BACK"

08/15/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Thursday) : "Ellen's Game of Games" returns for season two with more laughs and several brand new games. In the premiere episode, contestants take on new games "Stink Tank," "Oh Ship" and "Knockin' Boots" in addition to "Blindfolded Musical Chairs." The winner of each of the first four rounds advances to "Know or Go" and the person who wins that game advances to "Hot Hands" for a chance to win a cash prize. Stephen "tWitch" Boss serves as announcer. TV-PG D

"HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT"

"BROOKLYN NINE NEYO GAME NIGHT" ORIGINAL

08/21/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Two contestants join celebrity guests Kyle Bonheimer and NE-YO as they play hilarious party games with Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller from "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch serves as game-master as two teams go head to head in games like Popped Quiz, 7 Seconds of Frame and TV ID for a $25,000 grand prize. TV-14 L

"ELLEN'S GAME OF GAMES"

"AIR FORCE ONE EYED MONSTER"

08/22/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Contestants will play some of Ellen's favorite games including "Don't Leave Me Hanging," "Aw Snap," "Oh Ship!" and "One Eyed Monster." The winner of each of the first four rounds advances to "Know or Go" and the person who wins that game advances to "Hot Hands" for a chance to win a cash prize. Stephen tWitch Boss serves as announcer. TV-PG L

"HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT"

"THE ANCHORMAN AND THE WRESTLERS" ORIGINAL

08/28/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Two contestants step into the HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT ring with wrestlers Brie Bella, Nikki Bella and celebrity guests Lester Holt, Chris Sullivan, Michael Ealy and Natasha Leggero to win the $25,000 grand prize. Emmy Award winning host Jane Lynch leads two teams in playing comical party games I Love a Charade, Smash the Buzzer and the new game Dazed & Reviewed. TV-14 DL





