NBC Saturday morning schedule features wildlife and adventure programming

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NBC has released its Saturday morning programming schedule covering the period from Thursday, September 17, 2026 through Wednesday, October 7, 2026, featuring wildlife, nature, and health-focused series.

Tour Dates

'Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting Wild' - 'Captures for Conservation (WLK325)' - REPEAT - 09/19/2026 (10:00AM - 10:30AM) (Saturday)

'Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer' - 'Mediterranean Heartlands (EDD821)' - REPEAT - 09/19/2026 (10:30AM - 11:00AM) (Saturday)

'The Great American Journey' - 'Dreaming Big (GAJ103)' - ORIGINAL - 09/19/2026 (11:00AM - 11:30AM) (Saturday)

'Forever Young with Dr. Pablo Prichard' - 'The Architecture of Sleep (FYP126)' - REPEAT - 09/19/2026 (11:30AM - 12:00PM) (Saturday)

'Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting Wild' - 'Return of the Jaguars (WLK401)' - ORIGINAL - 10/03/2026 (10:00AM - 10:30AM) (Saturday)

'Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer' - 'Freestyling in the Forest (EDD901)' - ORIGINAL - 10/03/2026 (10:30AM - 11:00AM) (Saturday)

'The Great American Journey' - 'Bold Ideas (GAJ102)' - REPEAT - 10/03/2026 (11:00AM - 11:30AM) (Saturday)

'Wild Child' - 'Rare and Remarkable (WLC501)' - 10/03/2026 (11:30AM - 12:00PM) (Saturday)

(X Denotes Changes/Addition)

Find more information about NBC and its programming at www.nbcumv.com.

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