NBC Saturday morning schedule features wildlife and adventure programming
The schedule includes wildlife conservation, nature exploration, and health-focused programming across multiple Saturday morning time slots.
NBC has released its Saturday morning programming schedule covering the period from Thursday, September 17, 2026 through Wednesday, October 7, 2026, featuring wildlife, nature, and health-focused series.
Tour Dates
'Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting Wild' - 'Captures for Conservation (WLK325)' - REPEAT - 09/19/2026 (10:00AM - 10:30AM) (Saturday)
'Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer' - 'Mediterranean Heartlands (EDD821)' - REPEAT - 09/19/2026 (10:30AM - 11:00AM) (Saturday)
'The Great American Journey' - 'Dreaming Big (GAJ103)' - ORIGINAL - 09/19/2026 (11:00AM - 11:30AM) (Saturday)
'Forever Young with Dr. Pablo Prichard' - 'The Architecture of Sleep (FYP126)' - REPEAT - 09/19/2026 (11:30AM - 12:00PM) (Saturday)
'Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting Wild' - 'Return of the Jaguars (WLK401)' - ORIGINAL - 10/03/2026 (10:00AM - 10:30AM) (Saturday)
'Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer' - 'Freestyling in the Forest (EDD901)' - ORIGINAL - 10/03/2026 (10:30AM - 11:00AM) (Saturday)
'The Great American Journey' - 'Bold Ideas (GAJ102)' - REPEAT - 10/03/2026 (11:00AM - 11:30AM) (Saturday)
'Wild Child' - 'Rare and Remarkable (WLC501)' - 10/03/2026 (11:30AM - 12:00PM) (Saturday)
(X Denotes Changes/Addition)
Find more information about NBC and its programming at www.nbcumv.com.
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