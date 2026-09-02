NBC to Air New Episodes of THE GREAT AMERICAN JOURNEY This Fall

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NBC's Saturday morning lineup will include new episodes of THE GREAT AMERICAN JOURNEY this fall, alongside repeat episodes of other programs in the network's SATAMTIME block, according to the schedule for Wednesday, September 2, 2026 through Tuesday, September 22, 2026.

The schedule includes original episodes of THE GREAT AMERICAN JOURNEY airing on consecutive Saturdays in September, paired with repeat broadcasts of 'Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting Wild,' 'Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer,' and 'Forever Young with Dr. Pablo Prichard.'

Schedule

'Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting Wild' - 'Back Where They Belong (WLK323)' - REPEAT - 09/05/2026 (10:00AM - 10:30AM) (Saturday)

'Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer' - 'Amazing Animal Homes (EDD819)' - REPEAT - 09/05/2026 (10:30AM - 11:00AM) (Saturday)

'The Great American Journey' - 'Building a Nation (GAJ101)' - ORIGINAL - 09/05/2026 (11:00AM - 11:30AM) (Saturday)

'Forever Young with Dr. Pablo Prichard' - 'Reconnected (FYP123)' - ORIGINAL - 09/05/2026 (11:30AM - 12:00PM) (Saturday)

'Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting Wild' - 'Road to Recovery (WLK324)' - REPEAT - 09/12/2026 (10:00AM - 10:30AM) (Saturday)

'Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer' - 'Italian Summer (EDD820)' - REPEAT - 09/12/2026 (10:30AM - 11:00AM) (Saturday)

'The Great American Journey' - 'Bold Ideas (GAJ102)' - ORIGINAL - 09/12/2026 (11:00AM - 11:30AM) (Saturday)

'Forever Young with Dr. Pablo Prichard' - 'We Got the Sleep (FYP124)' - REPEAT - 09/12/2026 (11:30AM - 12:00PM) (Saturday)

'Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting Wild' - 'Captures for Conservation (WLK325)' - REPEAT - 09/19/2026 (10:00AM - 10:30AM) (Saturday)

'Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer' - 'Mediterranean Heartlands (EDD821)' - REPEAT - 09/19/2026 (10:30AM - 11:00AM) (Saturday)

'The Great American Journey' - 'Dreaming Big (GAJ103)' - ORIGINAL - 09/19/2026 (11:00AM - 11:30AM) (Saturday)

'Forever Young with Dr. Pablo Prichard' - 'The Architecture of Sleep (FYP126)' - REPEAT - 09/19/2026 (11:30AM - 12:00PM) (Saturday)

More information about NBC and its programming is available at www.nbcumv.com.

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