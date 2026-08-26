NBC to Air WILD KINGDOM, EARTH ODYSSEY in Saturday Morning Lineup

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NBC has released its SATAMTIME schedule for the period of Tuesday, August 25, 2026, through Monday, September 14, 2026, featuring new and repeat episodes of nature and lifestyle programming airing Saturday mornings, including MUTUAL OF OMAHA'S WILD KINGDOM PROTECTING WILD, EARTH ODYSSEY WITH DYLAN DREYER, WILD CHILD, FOREVER YOUNG WITH DR. PABLO PRICHARD and THE GREAT AMERICAN JOURNEY.

Tour Dates

'Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting Wild' – 'Feeding Time (WLK326)' – Original – 08/29/2026 (10:00AM - 10:30AM) (Saturday)

'Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer' – 'Wild Mountain Adventurers (EDD818)' – Repeat – 08/29/2026 (10:30AM - 11:00AM) (Saturday)

'Wild Child' – 'Water Wonders (WLC620)' – Original – 08/29/2026 (11:00AM - 11:30AM) (Saturday)

'Forever Young with Dr. Pablo Prichard' – 'The Longevity Code (FYP121)' – Repeat – 08/29/2026 (11:30AM - 12:00PM) (Saturday)

'Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting Wild' – 'Back Where They Belong (WLK323)' – Repeat – 09/05/2026 (10:00AM - 10:30AM) (Saturday)

'Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer' – 'Amazing Animal Homes (EDD819)' – Repeat – 09/05/2026 (10:30AM - 11:00AM) (Saturday)

'The Great American Journey' – 'Building A Nation (GAJ101)' – Original – 09/05/2026 (11:00AM - 11:30AM) (Saturday)

'Forever Young with Dr. Pablo Prichard' – 'Reconnected (FYP123)' – Original – 09/05/2026 (11:30AM - 12:00PM) (Saturday)

'Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting Wild' – 'Road to Recovery (WLK324)' – Repeat – 09/12/2026 (10:00AM - 10:30AM) (Saturday)

'Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer' – 'Italian Summer (EDD820)' – Repeat – 09/12/2026 (10:30AM - 11:00AM) (Saturday)

'The Great American Journey' – 'Bold Ideas (GAJ102)' – Original – 09/12/2026 (11:00AM - 11:30AM) (Saturday)

'Forever Young with Dr. Pablo Prichard' – 'We Got The Sleep (FYP124)' – Repeat – 09/12/2026 (11:30AM - 12:00PM) (Saturday)

More information about NBC and its programming is available at www.nbcumv.com.

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