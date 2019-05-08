NBC Picks Up COUNCIL OF DADS to Series

NBC has picked up COUNCIL OF DADS to series for the 2019-2020 season.

When Scott, a loving father of four, has his entire life's plan thrown into upheaval by a cancer diagnosis, he calls on a few of his closest allies to step in as back-up dads for every stage of his growing family's life. Scott assembles a trusted group of role models that includes Anthony, his oldest friend; Larry, his AA sponsor; and Oliver, his surgeon and best friend to his wife, Robin. These men agree to devote themselves to supporting and guiding Scott's amazing family through all the triumphs and challenges life has to offer - just in case he ever can't be there to do so himself.

The cast includes Sarah Wayne Callies, Clive Standen, Tom Everett Scott, J. August Richards, Blue Chapman, Emjay Anthony, Michele Weaver, Thalia Tran, Steven Silver and Michael O'Neill.

Tony Phelan & Joan Rater will write and executive produce. Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed will executive produce. James Oh and Bruce Feiler will produce.

"Council of Dads" is produced by Universal Television in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Midwest Livestock Productions.

Photo by: Quantrell Colbert/NBC





