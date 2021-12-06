NBC Cancels A.P. BIO After Four Seasons on Peacock

NBC has cancelled A.P. BIO after four seasons. The series aired on NBC for two seasons before being moved to Peacock for an additional two.

The comedy series' creator Mike Howard announced the cancellation in a new tweet Monday morning, stating: "I'm sad to announce that AP Bio will not be renewed for a 5th season. But mostly I'm feeling grateful right now. To all the fans who watched the show and fought for it to come back after the cancellation!"

Check out the full thread here:

I'm sad to announce that AP Bio will not be renewed for a 5th season. But mostly I'm feeling grateful right now. To all the fans who watched the show and fought for it to come back after the cancellation! And to Peacock & UTV for giving us two more seasons after that! (all 42 eps - Mike O'Brien (@MikeOBrienXOXO) December 6, 2021

When disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton, "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia") loses out on his dream job, he is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as a high school advanced placement biology teacher.

As he comes crashing into Whitlock High School, Jack makes it absolutely clear that he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a roomful of honor roll students at his disposal, Jack decides instead to use the kids' brainpower for his own benefit. Over time, his students help him realize his dream job might actually be THE ONE he has right now. Eager to prove that he is still KING of the castle, Principal Durbin (Patton Oswalt, "King of Queens") struggles to control the force of nature that is Jack Griffin.

A.P. Bio was created by Mike O'Brien, who writes and executive produces. Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker, Andrew Singer and Lorne Michaels also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Broadway Video and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions.