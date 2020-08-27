NBC Announces Fall Premiere Dates

Most scripted series have been pushed to November.

According to Variety, NBC has released its official fall schedule, with many scripted series pushed to November.

Several shows are missing from the schedule, including "Law & Order: Organized Crime," "Kenan," "Mr. Mayor," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Good Girls," "Making It," "Manifest," "New Amsterdam" and "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist."

Here is the list of NBC's Fall 2020 premiere dates:

SEPTEMBER

"Transplant" (Tuesday, 9/1, 10-11 p.m.)

"American Ninja Warrior" (Monday, 9/7, 8-10 p.m.)

"NBC Sunday Night Football" (Thursday, 9/10 and Sunday, 9/13, 8:20 p.m.)

"Weakest Link" (Monday, 9/28, 10-11 p.m.)

"Dateline NBC" (Friday, 9/25, 10-11 p.m.)

OCTOBER

"Connecting ..." (Thursday, 10/1, 8:30-9 p.m.)

"Ellen's Game of Games" (Tuesday, 10/6, 8-10 p.m., then shifting to 9-10 p.m. on 10/13)

"The Voice" (Monday, 10/19, 8-10 p.m., Tuesday, 10/20, 8-10 p.m. then switches to 8-9 p.m. on 10/27)

"Superstore" (Thursday, 10/22, 8-8:30 p.m.)

NOVEMBER

"This Is Us" (Tuesday, 11/10, 9-11 p.m.; returns to 9-10 p.m. on 11/17)

"Chicago Med" (Wednesday, 11/11, 8-9 p.m.)

"Chicago Fire" (Wednesday, 11/11, 9-10 p.m.)

"Chicago P.D." (Wednesday, 11/11, 10-11 p.m.)

"Law & Order: SVU" (Thursday, 11/12, 9-10 p.m.)

"The Blacklist" (Friday, 11/13, 8-9 p.m.)

Read the original story on Variety.

