NBC Adds New Canadian Drama NURSES to Primetime Lineup

Fresh off its highly successful acquisition of the Canadian medical drama "Transplant," NBC has acquired in a competitive market the hospital-set Canadian series "Nurses" from Entertainment One (eOne) and ICF Films.

"Nurses," filmed and set in Toronto, follows five young nurses working on the frontlines of a busy downtown hospital, dedicating their lives to helping others, while struggling to help themselves.

Preview episodes will air Monday, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14 at 10 p.m. before shifting to Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 10 p.m.

The 10-episode series will star Tiera Skovbye ("Riverdale"), Natasha Calis ("The Posession"), Jordan Johnson-Hinds ("Blindspot"), Sandy Sidhu ("Home Before Dark") and Donald MacLean Jr . ("Workin' Moms").

Premiering earlier this year on Global TV, the series launch became the most-watched premiere episode of a scripted Canadian series in over two years for total viewers. Season two wrapped filming in Canada earlier this year.

The "Nurses" pick-up follows the success of NBC's Canadian import "Transplant," which premiered Sept. 1 and has averaged 5.6 million viewers overall in "live plus seven day" Nielsens, with the premiere having grown to a 5.9 million total viewers to date and the second episode outpacing the premiere and expanding to more than 6 million. "Transplant" has scored as one of television's most time-shifted shows through its NBC run, with each of its first seven original telecasts ranking as the #1 drama of the week in "live plus three day" lift.

The recent Oct. 20 "Transplant" episode set new series records for the show's U.S. run, doubling the prior week's "live plus same day" rating in adults 18-49 and growing in total viewers by 1.5 million viewers.

"Nurses" is executive produced by Ilana Frank, Linda Pope, Vanessa Piazza, Adam Pettle, Jocelyn Hamilton and Tassie Cameron with Julie Puckrin as co-executive producer.

"Nurses" is produced by ICF Films, eOne in association with Corus Entertainment, with the participation of the Canada Media Fund and the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit. eOne handles international distribution on the series.

