NATPE and China's CITVC Sign Partnership

China International Television Corporation ("CITVC"), the international business division of China Media Group, announced the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") for cooperation with the National Association of Television Program Executives ("NATPE") U.S.-based global content association and professional membership organization.

The signing of the MOU marks that CITVC and NATPE have become official partners. Together, they will implement an all-round, multi-level and wide-ranging cooperation in exhibition publicity, guest invitations and international promotion for the China International Film & TV Programs Exhibition ("CIFTPE") organized by CITVC and several international festivals organized by NATPE.

The CIFTPE, hosted by China Media Group, guided by the National Radio and Television Administration, and organized by CITVC and the China Radio, Film & Television Programs Exchanging Center, has been increasingly becoming an important international platform for cultural exchange and exhibition promotion of film and television programs. The 15th CIFTPE in 2018 attracted more than 300 media institutions and companies from more than 50 countries and regions; exhibited 80,000 program episodes, and received more than 200 overseas news reports in major international media, covering more than 81 million overseas audiences. The 16th CIFTPE, to be held in Beijing at the National Convention Center from September 11 to 12, 2019, will focus on the outstanding works and the development achievements of media integration of China.

Ms. Jianing Shen, Executive Vice President of CITVC and General Manager of CHNPEC, stated: "CITVC is thrilled to partner with such a prestigious organization as NATPE. CEO JP Bommel and NATPE have been instrumental in our global content relationship-building. We have already produced several events with NATPE's support in Los Angeles within the last year and appreciate their input and extensive contacts. On our side, we look forward to welcoming the NATPE community to the 16th CIFTPE this September and introducing them to many creative Chinese production and broadcast executives."

"International co-productions and global content distribution are at the core of NATPE's identity. Working with CITVC while expanding our relationships with the leading broadcasters and largest producers in China is a catalyst to our global strategy. We look forward to working closely with Ms. Jianing Shen and CITVC to create new events and activate at different marketplaces around the world, including in Los Angeles, in the years to come," said JP Bommel, President and CEO, NATPE.





