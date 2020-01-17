NATIONAL TREASURE 3 is in the Works at Disney

Variety reports that a third "National Treasure" movie is in the works from Disney and Jerry Bruckheimer. Chris Bremner will write the script.

In the "National Treasure" movies, amateur cryptologist Benjamin Franklin Gates (Nicholas Cage) finds a treasure map on the back of the Declaration of Independence; and focused on missing pages in John Wilkes Booth's diary.

Justin Bartha, Diane Kruger, Harvey Keitel, Armando Riesco and Jon Voight also starred in the films

"I know that Jerry Bruckheimer who produced National Treasure 1 And 2 would like to make a third movie and I know that discussions about that film have gone on, probably since 2016, with our studio, but I know that they have not greenlit such a film," Bob Iger said last year.

"They have talked about a number of different possibilities both on the creative side and from a timing perspective and I just don't have anything to announce, though I did speak with Mr. Bruckheimer not long ago about it and I know his passion for that franchise remains pretty strong," Iger added. "We love those first two films too, but we're not quite there yet."

Read the original story on Variety.





