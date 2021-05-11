Monte-Carlo Television Festival Returns In-Person June 18

For the 60th time, the television industry and its fans from around the world, will gather in Monaco, from June 18-22 for the annual Monte-Carlo Television Festival. The in-person Festival is back following a pause in 2020 due to the novel coronavirus, and will offer attendees a one-of-a-kind experience on the shores of the Mediterranean. For the first time, the Festival will also make virtual accommodations, offering a hybrid format, for those still impacted by travel restrictions associated with COVID-19.

Who will follow in the footsteps of Breaking Bad, Borgen, Casa de Papel, The End of The F***ing World, ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA and On the Spectrum, all previous fiction programs honored with a Golden Nymph Award at the Festival?

27 programs from 14 countries have been officially selected to compete, across the Prince Rainier III Special Prize, the News and Fiction categories, for this outstanding recognition. The laureates will be REVEALED at the red-carpet event on the final evening of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, the Golden Nymph Awards Ceremony, on Tuesday, June 22, at the Grimaldi Forum Monaco, in the presence of the Festival's Honorary President, H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco. The full list of Golden Nymph Award nominees is attached and can be found here.

"Our 2021 event honors the storied history of the Festival, while setting the stage for our next decade. Despite a challenging climate for the entire industry, it does so with a glorious in-person celebration of all things television, after last year's forced cancellation" said Laurent Puons, CEO, Monte-Carlo Television Festival. "We have wide-ranging and exceptional global content nominated for Golden Nymph Awards. The number of programs participating in the competition, shows the ever-growing interest of productions and talent to claim this trophy, a timeless symbol of internationally recognized quality. This enthusiasm confirms that our event remains the pre-eminent Festival in Europe".

This year's Festival also includes a new international greatly expanded business track for industry executives, with in-depth panel discussions on timely topics, keynote conversations with both in person and virtual global television leaders.

To secure entry to this unique Business Content, registration is required through the Pass PRO, giving also access to an online networking platform, the Variety Business Lounge, along with invitations to an exclusive VIP lunch and VIP evening party at the prestigious Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort. Some of the business sessions spread across the five-day festival include:

Upending the Global Film Distribution Model: The Migration from Movie Theater to Streaming

From True Crime to Docudramas to Nature and Wonder: The Explosive Growth of Unscripted Content in a Streaming World

Global Trends, Awards-worthy Content and Television Disruptors: Unfiltered Conversations with the Monte-Carlo Television Festival Fiction Jury

Transatlantic Crossover: A Comparative Discussion on Work & Social Environments

Weathering Unprecedented Times in Television: The Shape of International Co-Productions to Come

Producer One-on-One: Producing a Worldwide Phenomenon

Laurent Puons comments, "The Monte-Carlo Television Festival attracts many of the most influential executives and inspirational creatives in global entertainment today. It is our intention, through the unparalleled access offered by the Pass PRO, to enable those in the industry seeking insight and guidance to learn from these exceptional leaders and propel their companies and careers up to the next level."