Mo McRae to Direct A LOT OF NOTHING with David Oyelowo Executive Producing

Actor Mo McRae (Wild, Den of Thieves) will make his directorial debut at the helm of the upcoming darkly comedic thriller A LOT OF NOTHING. Producers include Inny Clemons, McRae, who co-wrote the screenplay with Sarah Kelly Kaplan, Anonymous Content, Mansa Productions founder Kellon Akeem and Jason Tamasco on behalf of Bad Idea. Golden Globe-nominated actor David Oyelowo will serve as an executive producer for the project along with Mansa Production's Yandy Smith, Kim Hodgert and Nina Soriano on behalf of Anonymous Content as well as Zak Kristofek for Bad Idea and Ethan Lazar. Leslie Woo is currently casting the project, which is set to begin shooting principal photography this spring.

A LOT OF NOTHING follows a couple living in a Los Angeles suburb who are compelled to take dangerous actions when they discover their next-door neighbor is the police officer that just murdered an unarmed motorist.

"I feel incredibly honored to be telling this story with such a phenomenal group of artists. The themes and dynamics in this film have been in my heart and on my mind for many years. I'm extremely excited to embark on this journey and share something electric and timely." - Mo McRae

"As well as being a great actor, Mo McRae is a consummate storyteller. His transition to directing is something I am elated about because of what I know he has to share. I look forward to supporting him and watching his voice take flight." - David Oyelowo

McRae is best known for his roles in front of the camera, which include the films WILD, with Reese Witherspoon, LEE DANIELS' THE BUTLER, DEN OF THIEVES and THE FIRST PURGE. He has also appeared in the TV series "This is Us" for NBC and "Big Little Lies" on HBO.

McRae is represented by CAA, Anonymous Content, and Paul Hastings.





