Missy Elliott Will Guest on THE READ

Article Pixel Oct. 30, 2019  
Missy Elliott Will Guest on THE READ

This week on The Read with Kid Fury & Crissle, Kid Fury and Crissle are joined by none other than the ICON herself: Missy Elliott. That's right, the two biggest Missy stans were honored to be called out when Missy received the Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs and meet the legend herself. On this episode, Missy breaks down her creative process, her legacy, and her iconic style. Kid Fury and Crissle also throw it back and honor her with the "Missy's Things Award Show." The episode airs November 1 at 11pm on FUSE. You don't want to miss this.

Kid Fury and Crissle West are throwing shade and spilling tea...now on TV. No topic, or person, is safe from their sharp and savvy cultural commentary. In this new talk-variety format, they bring beloved segments like "Hot Tops" and "The Read" from their podcast, while also featuring special celebrity guests. With their honest brand of cultural commentary and opinions, Fury and Crissle dive deep into the big issues and stories affecting their Millennial and Gen-Z peers. The Read with Kid Fury & Crissle airs every Friday at 11pm.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Goldroom Kicks Off North American Live Band Tonight
  • Brainstory Premiere Video For 'DEAD END,' Debut LP 'BUCK' Out November 15
  • Battle for the WBO Light Heavyweight World Title Live in U.S. Movie Theaters on November 2
  • Actor Jack Falahee & DJ Elephante Join Forces on New Band Diplomacy