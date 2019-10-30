Missy Elliott Will Guest on THE READ

This week on The Read with Kid Fury & Crissle, Kid Fury and Crissle are joined by none other than the ICON herself: Missy Elliott. That's right, the two biggest Missy stans were honored to be called out when Missy received the Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs and meet the legend herself. On this episode, Missy breaks down her creative process, her legacy, and her iconic style. Kid Fury and Crissle also throw it back and honor her with the "Missy's Things Award Show." The episode airs November 1 at 11pm on FUSE. You don't want to miss this.

Kid Fury and Crissle West are throwing shade and spilling tea...now on TV. No topic, or person, is safe from their sharp and savvy cultural commentary. In this new talk-variety format, they bring beloved segments like "Hot Tops" and "The Read" from their podcast, while also featuring special celebrity guests. With their honest brand of cultural commentary and opinions, Fury and Crissle dive deep into the big issues and stories affecting their Millennial and Gen-Z peers. The Read with Kid Fury & Crissle airs every Friday at 11pm.





