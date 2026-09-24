Mischa Maisky and Lily Maisky to Tour Australia's Concert Halls

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Legendary Soviet-Israeli cellist Mischa Maisky is joined by lauded pianist Lily Maisky, for a series of Australian recitals.

Two generations of musicianship will come together in the first Australian tour for the Maisky father and daughter duo, promising a rare, intimate performance.

'Mischa Maisky is one of the most captivating performers in classical music. His emotional intensity and utter prowess has to be witnessed at least once in one's lifetime. These recitals offer Australia the first opportunity to see Mischa joined by the consummate Lily Maisky on piano, a pairing that has left audiences enraptured around the world. It simply cannot be missed,' says producer Greg Hocking, who toured Mischa Maisky's great mentor Mstislav Rostropovich in the 1980s as well as many other musical icons such as Yehudi Menuhin, Roger Woodward, Juan Diego Florez, Maxim Vengerov and Ray Chen.

The Maisky tour will premiere on Friday 6 November at Arts Centre Melbourne's Hamer Hall, followed by recitals on 8 November at the Sydney Opera House's Concert Hall, 11 November at Queensland Performing Arts Centre's Concert Hall and 15 November at Perth's Winthrop Hall. Tickets start from just $79 via Castiglione Arts & Culture.

Mischa Maisky is admired for his emotional honesty, unmistakable intensity and scores of acclaimed recordings. As Mstislav Rostropovich's favourite student, he carries forward a remarkable musical legacy, while he has the distinction of being the only cellist in the world to have studied with both Rostropovich and Gregor Piatigorsky.

Both Mischa and Lily Maisky have performed to great acclaim at New York's Carnegie Hall, London's Royal Festival Hall and countless leading concert halls across Europe, the Americas and Asia. Mischa Maisky has won numerous international awards and honours, and his performance of Bach's Cello Suite No. 1 has been viewed more than 64 million times on YouTube.

As an exclusive Deutsche Grammophon artist for more than 30 years, Mischa made over 35 recordings with orchestras such as the Vienna, Berlin and Israel Philharmonics, the London Symphony, L'Orchestre de Paris, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, Chamber Orchestra of Europe and others.

Lily has released several recordings for Deutsche Grammophon, EMI and Belgian label Avanti Classics, has been frequently broadcasted on European and Asian radio and television, as well as featuring in several documentaries.

Their Australian tour program will include works by Schubert, Schumann, Brahms, Mendelssohn, Rachmaninoff and Shostakovich.

Mischa Maisky - Biography

Mischa Maisky has the distinction of being the only cellist in the world to have studied with both Mstislav Rostropovich and Gregor Piatigorsky. Rostropovich has lauded Mischa Maisky as: '...one of the most outstanding talents of the younger generation of cellists. His playing combines poetry and exquisite delicacy with great temperament and brilliant technique.'

Born in Latvia, educated in Russia and later repatriated to Israel; Maisky has been enthusiastically received in London, Paris, Berlin, Vienna, New York, Tokyo and many other major music centres.

He considers himself a citizen of the world: 'I'm playing an Italian cello, with French and German bows and Austrian and German strings, my 6 children were born in 4 different countries, my wife is half Sri Lankan-half Italian, I'm driving a Japanese and an American electric car, I wear an Indian necklace and a Swiss watch, and I feel at home everywhere where people appreciate and enjoy classical music.'

Truly a world-class musician and a regular guest at most major International Festivals, he has collaborated with such conductors as Leonard Bernstein, Carlo Maria Giulini, Lorin Maazel, Zubin Mehta, Riccardo Muti, Giuseppe Sinopoli, Vladimir Ashkenazy, Daniel Barenboim, James Levine, Charles Dutoit, Yuri Temirkanov, Mariss Jansons, Valery Gergiev, Kirill Petrenko, Paavo Järvi and Gustavo Dudamel.

His musician partnerships have included artists such as Martha Argerich, Radu Lupu, Nelson Freire, Evgeny Kissin, Itzhak Perlman, Lang Lang, Peter Serkin, Gidon Kremer, Yuri Bashmet, Vadim Repin, Maxim Vengerov, Joshua Bell, Julian Rachlin and Janine Jansen to name just a few.

One of the highlights of his career was the year 2000. It was mainly devoted to a worldwide Bach tour of over 100 concerts. An expression of his deep admiration for this great composer is that Maisky has recorded Bach's Solo Suites three times, with his Cello Suite No. 1 being viewed more than 64 million times on YouTube.

In 2018, the very personal album 'Adagietto' was released with his pianist daughter Lily, and featuring bonus live recordings with Martha Argerich, Janine Jansen, Julian Rachlin and his violinist son Sascha. Included is a multi-track arrangement of the 'Adagietto' from Mahler's 5th Symphony with Maisky playing all parts (except the harp), a project the cellist had dreamed of for many years. In 2021, Deutsche Grammophon released a box set of 44 CDs containing his complete recordings with the label until that point.

Maisky's recordings have enjoyed world-wide critical acclaim and have been awarded the prestigious Record Academy Prize in Tokyo five times and the Echo Deutscher Schallplattenpreis three times, as well as the Grand Prix du Disque in Paris and the Diapason d'Or of the Year, as well as receiving several coveted Grammy nominations.

His long and illustrious career has brought Maisky many honours and awards. In 2018, as Maisky was awarded the 46th Istanbul Music Festival Lifetime Achievement Award, he was lauded as 'one of the greatest living cellists of our time' for his 'profound artistry and devotion to music'. In 2019, he was awarded Honorary Membership of the Royal Academy of Music, an honour limited to 300 living persons at a time, recognising Maisky alongside such greats as Mendelssohn, Liszt, Stravinsky and Casals. In 2021, Maisky was appointed Honorary Academician of the Accademia di Santa Cecilia, founded in 1585, one of the oldest and most prestigious musical institutions in the world; the title of 'Accademico Onorario' is awarded to 'the most outstanding foreign musicians and musicologists' and Maisky is only the second cellist ever to receive it. In June 2021, Maisky received the Honorary Fellow Award of the Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance.

Lily Maisky - Biography

Lily Maisky was born in Paris, moving to Brussels soon after. She began playing the piano at the age of four, with Lyl Tiempo, also studying with Hagit Kerbel, Ilana Davids and Alan Weiss. Lily was a pupil at the 'Purcell School of Music' from 2001 till 2005 where she also studied jazz piano. She has received master classes and musical advice from renowned artists including Martha Argerich, Dmitri Bashkirov, Joseph Kalichstein, Pavel Gililov and Vitalij Margulis to name a few.

Concert appearances have taken her throughout Europe and she regularly tours the Far East, North and South America. Lily has been invited to many of the great festivals such as the Verbier Festival, Progetto Martha Argerich in Lugano, the Edinburgh Festival, Miyazaki Festival, Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, Bergamo-Brescia, the Beijing Piano Festival, the Franz Liszt festival in Austria, Julian Rachlin and Friends in Dubrovnik, Rencontres de Bel Air in France, Gstaad Festival, the Schlesswig-Holstein Music Festival as well as the Berlin Festival and many others.

She has had the privilege of performing concertos under the batons of maestros Leonard Slatkin, Thomas Sanderling, Gerd Albrecht, Gabor Takacs-Nagy, Daniel Raiskin, Alberto Veronesi, Jack Martin Händler, Josep Caballé-Domenech, Enrique Diemecke and Charles Olivieri Munroe, amongst others.

She has also performed in such prestigious venues as the Royal Festival Hall in London, Vienna's Musikverein and Concerthaus, Munich's Prinzregentheatre, Hamburg's Leiszhalle and Elbphilarmonie, Berlin's Konzerthaus, Venezia's La Fenice, Bonn's BeethovenHalle, Tokyo's Suntory Hall, Rome's Teatro Olimpico, Moscow Conservatory, Saint Petersburg Philarmonie, New York's Carnegie Hall, Seoul's Performing Arts Center, Athens Megaron, Palais des Beaux-Arts in Brussels, the Liszt Academy in Budapest, Essen Philarmonie, Auditorium de Lyon and Teatro Colon in Argentina among many others.

Lily has released several recordings for Deutsche Grammophon, EMI and Belgian label Avanti Classics, has been frequently broadcasted on European and Asian radio and television, as well as featuring in several documentaries. Her latest release on Deutsche Grammophon, 'Adagietto' is a special compilation of live chamber works with the Maisky Trio, Janine Jansen and Julian Rachlin as well as some studio recorded transcriptions with Mischa Maisky.

Lily has a predilection for chamber music and forms a regular duo with Mischa Maisky, as well as the Maisky trio with her brother. She has also performed with such artists as Julian Rachlin, Janine Jansen, Dora Schwarzberg, Renaud Capuçon, Maxim Rysanov, Gérard Caussé, Chantal Juillet, Sergey Krylov, Martha Argerich, Nicholas Angelich, Frank Braley, as well as Philippe Quint, Alissa Margulis, Hrachya Avanesyan, Geza Hosszu-Legocky, Boris Andrianov, Isztvan Vardai, Alexander Mogilevsky, Orfeo Mandozzi, Alena Baeva, Boris Brovstyn and the Szymanowski Quartet.

Lily is a Steinway Artist and the proud owner of the last instrument of the legendary Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli.

Castiglione Arts and Culture

Castiglione Arts and Culture (CA&C) began presenting the world's greatest musicians to Australian audiences in 2015. Its goal has remained consistent since Day One: tour eminent artists that connect Australian audiences through a shared love of music, arts, and unique cultural experiences. CA&C strives to present memorable concerts from artists across the globe. Patrons of CA&C represent Australia's diverse and multicultural music-loving community.

Working closely with the world's largest agencies, including CAMI and IMG, CA&C has sold-out Australia's finest concert halls and performance spaces: The Sydney Opera House; Melbourne Recital Centre; Hamer Hall (Melbourne); Perth Concert Hall; Queensland Performing Arts Centre; and many more. Tours have included artists such as violin virtuoso Ray Chen, Korean pianist and composer Yiruma, Brazil-Japanese singer-songwriter Lisa Ono, and classical guitar hero MILOŠ.

Photo Credit: Bernard Rosenberg



Photo Credit: Bernard Rosenberg

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 15 Hrs 04 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link