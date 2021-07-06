Miriam Nakamoto to Make Screen Debut in Action-Adventure WILDWOOD

International sales and production company Number 11 Entertainment, founded by veteran producer Keith Wells, announces that they have set iconic "Queen of Mean" MMA fighter Miriam Nakamoto as the lead in the action adventure/romance WILDWOOD. The film will be directed by Delany Bishop (TERROR EYES) and was written by screenwriter and novelist Cara Vescio, best known for her novel series, Wasted. Keith Wells is producing for Number 11 Entertainment, along with Michelle Seañez, with Number 11 handling worldwide sales. The film is scheduled to shoot later this year. Number 11 will be introducing the project to buyers at the upcoming Marché du Film.

On the run from her mother and a pair of hired killers, a young woman (Nakamoto) stumbles into a small town where she's mistaken for a local girl who mysteriously vanished years earlier.

Nakamoto says, "I'm excited to be attached and working with such a wonderful team. It gives me great pleasure to channel my creative self-expression and I desire to pursue excellence."

Bishop just recently directed the documentary PROPAGANDA: THE REVOLUTION WAS TELEVISED, which is in post-production and the short DEATH OF SALVADOR DALI. Along with his film credits he is also a notable photographer, commercial and music video director. Bishop was named a Surface Magazine Avant Guardian and worked with talent such as Usher, Jessica Alba, and Snoop Dogg. Campaigns include Guess Marciano, Southwest Air, and Flaunt. He's won Promax Gold & Advertising Age awards and his films have played over 25 festivals and museums worldwide, including MOMA, NYC.

"This film is fun and irreverent. Delaney's vision of Cara's script, mixed with Miriam's performance, bad ass!", says Wells.

Number 11's sales slate includes the dark comedy/thriller TROUBLE SLEEPING, directed by Robert Adetuyi, and starring Vanessa Angel, Rick Otto and Billy Zane. The film is set for a North American release with International territories available.

Nakamoto and Vescio are repped by Michelle Seañez of Seañez Legal, PC.