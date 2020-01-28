Mike Schur & BROAD CITY Creators Get HBO Max Pilot Order
Deadline reports that Mike Schur and the team behind BROAD CITY (Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky) have received an HBO Max pilot order.
The comedy revolves around a dark mentorship that forms between two women from different generations - a Las Vegas diva and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old.
Downs and Aniello were writers and executive producers on "Broad City," which aired for five seasons.
Schur is the creator of "The Good Place," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," and "Parks and Recreation."
Read the original story on Deadline.