Michelle Yeoh Joins the Cast of THE WITCHER: BLOOD ORIGIN
Netflix confirmed TODAY that Michelle Yeoh has been cast in the role of Scían in upcoming series The Witcher: Blood Origin.
Scían is the very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves. No one can come close to her artistry with the blade, and no one carries as much loss within their heart. When a chance presents itself to retrieve a stolen sacred sword, taken from her fallen tribe by nefarious means, she launches herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent.
Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time - the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal "conjunction of the spheres," when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.
Yeoh joins Laurence O'Fuarain in the cast, who will star in the role of Fjall: Born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a King, Fjall carries a deep scar within, the death of a loved one who fell in battle trying to save him. A scar that won't let him settle, or make peace with himself or the world around him. In his quest for redemption, Fjall will find himself fighting beside the most unlikely of allies as he carves a path of vengeance across a continent in turmoil..
Declan de Barra will act as Executive Producer and Showrunner and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will act as Executive Producer.
Andrzej Sapkowski will serve as creative consultant on the series. Jason Brown and Sean Daniel from Hivemind, and Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films will all serve as executive producers.
Michelle Yeoh is recognized as one of the greatest and the most successful actresses from the East. She can most recently be seen in CBS' STAR TREK: DISCOVERY alongside Mel Gibson and Frank Grillo, Joe Carnahan's BOSS LEVEL, and Paul Feig's LAST CHRISTMAS. The former Bond girl is best known for her roles in John M. Chu's romantic comedy, CRAZY RICH ASIANS, Ang Lee's CROUCHING TIGER, HIDDEN DRAGON 1 & 2, Rob Marshall's MEMOIRS OF A GEISHA, Roger Spottiswoode's TOMORROW NEVER DIES and Danny Boyle's SUNSHINE. Michelle also starred in Luc Besson's critically acclaimed film THE LADY and voiced a role in the Dreamworks animated hit, KUNG FU PANDA 2. Michelle will next be seen starring in James Cameron's AVATAR sequels, Marvel's SHANG-CHI, the Daniels' EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE for A24, and Navot Papushado's GUNPOWDER MILKSHAKE for StudioCanal.