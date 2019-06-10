Michelle Obama Joins James Corden for an International Dodgeball Game

The Game Kicks Off THE LATE LATE SHOW's London Broadcasts

Former First Lady Michelle Obama joins James Corden for an epic international dodgeball game that will kick off the week of London broadcasts of THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN. The Emmy Award-winning series returns to Corden's native U.K. to broadcast four special episodes from the historic Central Hall Westminster, Monday, June 17 - Thursday, June 20 (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

In the show airing Monday, June 17, the former first lady leads Team U.S.A. against Corden's Team U.K. in a match-up that also features Melissa McCarthy, Benedict Cumberbatch, Harry Styles, Kate Hudson, Allison Janney, Mila Kunis, Lena Waithe, John Bradley and THE LATE LATE SHOW bandleader Reggie Watts.

In addition, during the week, Chris Hemsworth will star in a brand-new sketch where he battles Corden to see who would be the best employee in one of London's finest restaurants, and the cast of "Dark Phoenix" - including Jessica Chastain, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy and Sophie Turner - will join Corden for a double-decker bus tour of London. THE LATE LATE SHOW's week abroad will also include the premiere of a new "Crosswalk the Musical," featuring songs from "Les Misérables" and filmed on the bustling streets of Paris, in front of the beautiful backdrop of the Arc de Triomphe.

Jake Gyllenhaal, Michael Sheen and Louis Tomlinson will join previously announced guests including Gillian Anderson, Millie Bobby Brown, Paul Giamatti, Tom Hanks, Lily James, Ian McKellen, and Simon Pegg on the couch, plus magic from David Blaine and music from Little Mix and Mumford & Sons.

This marks the third year in a row that Corden has broadcast his Emmy Award-winning show from London. Last year's U.K.-based episodes featured legendary musician Paul McCartney joining Corden for an unforgettable "Carpool Karaoke," as well as a "Crosswalk the Musical" with famed musical theater composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Sky, which is the exclusive home to THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN in the U.K., will broadcast the London-based episodes June 18-21 on Sky One and NOW TV. The show is also available on demand and on NOW TV.

Each weeknight, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. The show regularly features viral segments such as "Carpool Karaoke," "Crosswalk: The Musical," "Drop the Mic" and "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts." The show holds the Youtube record for the most-watched late night clip with "Adele Carpool Karaoke," which has 199 million views. THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN airs weeknights (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on CBS. Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe are the executive producers.

Photo Credit: Terence Patrick/CBS





