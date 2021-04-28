Michael Symon Fires Up The Grill With New Self-Shot Episodes of SYMON'S DINNERS COOKING OUT

Food Network star and Iron Chef Michael Symon is back with new episodes of his fan-favorite outdoor cooking series, Symon's Dinners Cooking Out, premiering Saturday, May 29th at 12pm ET/PT on Food Network. After capturing an audience last year when Michael invited fans to cook a nightly dinner with him live on Food Network Kitchen's Facebook page, SYMON'S DINNERS COOKING OUT became a hit, with Michael sharing family recipes and stories using pantry-friendly ingredients with step-by-step cooking instructions for viewers at home. Joined by his wife Liz, social media manager Liv, and frequent appearances by his puppy Norman, Michael returns with 10 self-shot episodes showcasing some of his favorite outdoor dishes and cooking techniques perfect for summer, while demonstrating how simple and fun it is to make amazing meals at home and delivering on his reassuring message of 'One day at a time, one dish at a time.'

"Michael Symon is one of the best chefs on the planet with an innate ability to engage with viewers as if they're in THE KITCHEN cooking alongside him," said Courtney White, President, Food Network. "It's this gift that brought comfort to so many during a tough year and we are excited to serve up more episodes of SYMON'S DINNERS COOKING OUT as we all get ready to celebrate summer with family and friends."

Over the course of the season Michael Symon shares tips and tricks for working an everyday backyard grill to create amazing, simple meals to make at home, including the ultimate brunch spread of Homemade Bagels and Cream Cheese, a Ribeye Steak and Potatoes recipe accompanied by a decadent Miso Chocolate Cake for dessert, and a tutorial for making a Pastrami Rubbed Brisket and Rye Spaetzle that will have you coming back for more. From grilled foods to unconventional entrées, Michael's passion for cooking is ever on display as is his desire to help viewers create home-cooked dishes for themselves and their families.

Head to FoodNetwork.com/SymonDinners to get Michael's go-to recipes for easy meals and check out photos of him grilling outside at home. Plus, visit Food Network's social platforms for Michael's exclusive how-to's you'll need for outdoor cooking this summer. Join the conversation anytime using #SymonDinners.