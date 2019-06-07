Michael Strahan to Host NICKELODEON'S KIDS' CHOICE SPORTS 2019

Super Bowl Champion and two-time Emmy-Award winner Michael Strahan (Good Morning America, Strahan and Sara, The $100,000 Pyramid, FOX NFL Sunday) is set to host Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2019, an event bursting with epic slimings and sheer sports 'fan'-demonium. Voting begins today for the only show celebrating kids' love of sports, their favorite athletes and the year's most unforgettable sports moments. Kids' Choice Sports 2019 will be taped on Thursday, July 11, from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., and premiere Saturday, Aug. 10, at 8:00 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon.

"Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports is a one-of-a-kind awards show that brings all-star athletes, kids and of course, slime together," said Strahan. "When I hosted the first year of the show, I loved it - the energy, stunts, kids, crowd and slime... a lot of slime! Hosting this show has been one of my favorite things I've done, and this year is going to be the biggest, the baddest and the slimiest."

The top nominees this year with four nominations each are Serena Williams, Stephen Curry and James Harden. First-time nominees Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley, Baker Mayfield and Naomi Osaka, join LeBron James, Tom Brady, Alex Morgan and Carli Lloyd with three nominations each. Other first-time nominees vying for coveted blimps include Mookie Betts, Nikki Bella, Stephanie Gilmore, Tori Bowie, Blake Snell, Chris Sale, Aaron Donald, Khalil Mack, Alex Honnold, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Trae Young.

Beginning today, kids will be able to cast their votes for their favorite athletes and all-star moments at www.NickPlay.com and the Screens Up App. Nine categories are new to Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2019: Favorite Esports Star, featuring the top pros in competitive gaming; and Favorite Athlete, across the world of sports--soccer, golf, tennis, baseball, basketball, football, hockey and gymnastics.

NickPlay.com will serve as the official destination for Kids' Choice Sports 2019 and will pair with the show to feature all-star live votes, polls, sports-themed short-form videos, trivia, backstage reactions, and more. As the show's competitors face off during the show, users will be able to join in the fun through the interactive experience throughout the night.

Users will also be able to access all day of show content on the Screens Up app.

Sponsors for Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2019 include Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, Goldfish(R) Epic Crunch(TM), milk it!, NERF, Olive Garden(R), and Verizon.

The categories and nominees for Kids' Choice Sports 2019 are:

*indicates new categories.

Favorite Male Athlete

Bryce Harper (MLB, Philadelphia Phillies)

LeBron James (NBA, Los Angeles Lakers)

Lionel Messi (La Liga, FC Barcelona)

Stephen Curry (NBA, Golden State Warriors)

Tiger Woods (Golf)

Tom Brady (NFL, New England Patriots)

Favorite Female Athlete

Alex Morgan (NWSL, Orlando Pride)

Chloe Kim (Snowboarder)

Lindsey Vonn (Alpine Ski Racer)

Naomi Osaka (WTA)

Serena Williams (WTA)

Simone Biles (Gymnast)

King of Swag

James Harden (NBA, Houston Rockets)

Jimmy Butler (NBA, Philadelphia 76ers)

Lewis Hamilton (Formula 1 Racing)

Odell Beckham Jr. (NFL, Cleveland Browns)

Russell Westbrook (NBA, Oklahoma City Thunder)

Travis Kelce (NFL, Kansas City Chiefs)

Queen of Swag

Ibtihaj Muhammad (Fencing)

Nikki Bella (WWE)

Serena Williams (WTA)

Sloane Stephens (WTA)

Stephanie Gilmore (Surfing)

Tori Bowie (Track & Field)

Best Cannon

Baker Mayfield (NFL, Cleveland Browns)

Blake Snell (MLB, Tampa Bay Rays)

Chris Sale (MLB, Boston Red Sox)

Drew Brees (NFL, New Orleans Saints)

Patrick Mahomes (NFL, Kansas City Chiefs)

Tom Brady (NFL, New England Patriots)

Biggest Powerhouse

Aaron Donald (NFL, Los Angeles Rams)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (NBA, Milwaukee Bucks)

Khalil Mack (NFL, Chicago Bears)

LeBron James (NBA, Los Angeles Lakers)

Rob Gronkowski (NFL, New England Patriots)

Serena Williams (WTA)

Clutch Player of the Year

Carli Lloyd (NWSL, Sky Blue FC)

Elena Delle Donne (WNBA, Washington Mystics)

James Harden (NBA, Houston Rockets)

Julian Edelman (NFL, New England Patriots)

Kevin Durant (NBA, Golden State Warriors)

Stephen Curry (NBA, Golden State Warriors)

Favorite ACTION SPORTS Star

Alex Honnold (Rock Climber)

Brighton Zeuner (Skateboarder)

Chloe Kim (Snowboarder)

Jamie Anderson (Snowboarder)

John John Florence (Surfer)

Nyjah Huston (Skateboarder)

Favorite Breakout Player

A'ja Wilson (WNBA, Las Vegas Aces)

Baker Mayfield (NFL, Cleveland Browns)

Luka Doncic (NBA, Dallas Mavericks)

Naomi Osaka (WTA)

Patrick Mahomes (NFL, Kansas City Chiefs)

Saquon Barkley (NFL, New York Giants)

Hands of Gold

Antonio Brown (NFL, Oakland Raiders)

Braden Holtby (NHL, Washington Capitals)

JuJu Smith-Schuster (NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers)

Julian Edelman (NFL, New England Patriots)

Julio Jones (NFL, Atlanta Falcons)

Mookie Betts (MLB, Boston Red Sox)

Need for Speed

Joey Logano (NASCAR)

Katie Ledecky (Swimmer)

Kyle Busch (NASCAR)

Lewis Hamilton (Formula 1 Racing)

Lindsey Vonn (Alpine Ski Racer)

Mikaela Shiffrin (Alpine Ski Racer)

Sickest Moves

Alex Morgan (NWSL, Orlando Pride)

Carli Lloyd (NWSL, Sky Blue FC)

Russell Westbrook (NBA, Oklahoma City Thunder)

Saquon Barkley (NFL, New York Giants)

Trae Young (NBA, Atlanta Hawks)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (MLS, LA Galaxy)

Nothing But Net

James Harden (NBA, Houston Rockets)

John Tavares (NHL, Toronto Maple Leafs)

Kawhi Leonard (NBA, Toronto Raptors)

Klay Thompson (NBA, Golden State Warriors)

Lionel Messi (La Liga, FC Barcelona)

Stephen Curry (NBA, Golden State Warriors)

Favorite Soccer Star*

Alex Morgan (NWSL, Orlando Pride)

Carli Lloyd (NWSL, Sky Blue FC)

Carlos Vela (MLS, Los Angeles FC)

Lionel Messi (La Liga, FC Barcelona)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (MLS, LA Galaxy)

Favorite Golfer*

Brooks Koepka

Dustin Johnson

Lexi Thompson

Rickie Fowler

Rory McIlroy

Tiger Woods

Favorite Tennis Player*

Naomi Osaka

Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer

Serena Williams

Sloane Stephens

Favorite Baseball Player*

Aaron Judge (New York Yankees)

Bryce Harper (Philadelphia Phillies)

Christian Yelich (Milwaukee Brewers)

Clayton Kershaw (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Mike Trout (Los Angeles Angels)

Mookie Betts (Boston Red Sox)

Favorite Basketball Player*

Breanna Stewart (Seattle Storm)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

James Harden (Houston Rockets)

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors)

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Favorite Football Player*

Baker Mayfield (Cleveland Browns)

Khalil Mack (Chicago Bears)

Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs)

Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots)

Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks)

Saquon Barkley (New York Giants)

Tom Brady (New England Patriots)

Favorite Hockey Player*

Alexander Ovechkin (Washington Capitals)

Braden Holtby (Washington Capitals)

Jonathan Toews (Chicago Blackhawks)

Marc-André Fleury (Vegas Golden Knights)

P.K. Subban (Nashville Predators)

Patrick Kane (Chicago Blackhawks)

Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Favorite Esports Star*

DanTDM

Jacksepticeye

SonicFox

SSSniperWolf

TimtheTatMan

TSM_Myth

Favorite Gymnast*

Aly Raisman

Laurie Hernandez

Ragan Smith

Sam Mikulak

Simone Biles

Yul Moldauer

Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2019 is produced by Done and Dusted in association with Nickelodeon Productions. Executive producers are Jay Schmalholz, Constance Schwartz and Michael Strahan of SMAC Entertainment, alongside Guy Carrington, Ian Stewart, and Hamish Hamilton of Done and Dusted, with Hamilton also serving as director of the show. Production of Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2019 for Nickelodeon is overseen by Rob Bagshaw, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content.

Nickelodeon, now in its 40th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location based experiences, publishing and feature films. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIAB).





Related Articles View More TV Stories