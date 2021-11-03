Michael Rapaport, Jerry Springer & More Announced as WENDY WILLIAMS SHOW Guest Hosts

Michael Rapaport, Jerry Springer, Bill Bellamy, and Steve Wilkos have been announced as new guest hosts for the Wendy Williams Show. As Williams is out on medical leave, guests such as Whitney Cummings, Leah Remini, and Sherri Shepherd have hosted the popular daytime talk show.

Rapaport will guest-host THE TALK show from November 8-12. Bill Bellamy will serve as host for shows on November 16-17. JERRY SPRINGER and Steve Wilkos will guest-host on November 18-19.

The new hosts were announced through the show's Instagram account in the post below.

Wendy Williams burst onto THE TALK show scene in July 2009 with the launch of the nationally-syndicated weekday program, "The Wendy Williams Show." Called a "breakthrough in daytime" by The New York Times, "The Wendy Williams Show," which airs in 52 countries, on BET at midnight, and is now in its thirteenth season.

Williams interviews countless A-list celebrity guests from the perspective of a fan, as she asks the questions that her audience wants to hear. A lover of classic television, Williams' TV idols growing up were Dinah Shore and Merv Griffin. Williams previously starred as Matron Mama Morton in Chicago on Broadway.