Michael J. Fox Joins Season 3 of Apple TV+'s SHRINKING

Apple TV+ has announced that Michael J. Fox, the multi-award-winning actor, will guest star in the upcoming third season of “Shrinking.” Details around the role are being kept under wraps.

Co-created by Segel, Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, and starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford in one of this first television roles, “Shrinking” follows grieving therapist Jimmy (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own. In addition to Segel and Ford, “Shrinking” stars Emmy Award nominee Christa Miller, Emmy Award nominee Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley.

The cast of “Shrinking” season three also includes previously announced additions Emmy SAG and Golden Globe Award-winner Jeff Daniels, who will guest star as Jimmy’s father, and Sherry Cola and Isabella Gomez.

“Shrinking” is produced for Apple TV+ by Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence and Goldstein are under overall deals and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, Randall Winston, Annie Mebane, Rachna Fruchbom and Brian Gallivan all serve as executive producers on season two. Ashley Nicole Black and Bill Posley serve as executive producers on season three.

Since its global debut, “Shrinking” has been honored with SAG Award nominations for performances by Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, as well as nods for Emmy Awards, Critics Choice Awards and the WGA, among many others.

“Shrinking” marks the third partnership for Apple, Lawrence and Warner Bros. Television, alongside the multi-Emmy Award-winning, global phenomenon “Ted Lasso” and new comedy series “Bad Monkey.” The series also marks the second collaboration for Apple TV+ and Segel, following his starring role in the Apple Original Film “The Sky is Everywhere.”

Photo Credit: Mark Seliger

