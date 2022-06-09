Michael Cimino, Beck Bennett, Joey King & More Star in Disney's HAMSTER & GRETEL Animated Comedy

Disney Channel's upcoming animated superhero comedy, "Hamster & Gretel," from Disney Branded Television, will introduce Meli Povenmire in the titular role of Gretel.

The series will also star Michael Cimino ("Love, Victor") as Gretel's older brother, Kevin; Beck Bennett ("SNL") as Gretel's pet hamster, Hamster; Joey KING ("Kissing Booth") as her tech-savvy cousin, Fred; Matt Jones ("Bob Hearts Abishola") as the siblings' easygoing father, Dave; and Carolina Ravassa ("Maya and the Three") as their charismatic mother, Carolina. Premiering this summer on Disney Channel, a sneak peek of "Hamster & Gretel" was released last week.

"Hamster & Gretel" introduces Kevin and his younger sister Gretel, who are about to be bestowed superpowers by space aliens. But something goes awry, and it's Gretel and her pet hamster (named Hamster) who suddenly have new abilities. Now, protective older brother Kevin must figure out how to work with both Gretel and her pet Hamster to protect their city from mysterious dangers.

Created by Dan Povenmire (of the Emmy® Award-winning global hit series "Phineas and Ferb"), "Hamster and Gretel" is produced by Disney Television Animation and is inspired by Povenmire's relationship with his significantly younger sister. Brandi Young serves as producer, Joanna Hausmann will serve as co-producer/story editor, and Dorothea Gerassimova is the art director.

Watch the sneak peek here: